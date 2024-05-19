The Big Picture No one screams insults and threats quite like Oldman in "Leon: The Professional" as a menacing corrupt cop.

Easily one of the most versatile and committed actors of the past few decades, Gary Oldman has been delighting and terrifying moviegoers for generations. While he is receiving some of the best reviews of his entire career for his standout performance on the Apple TV+ spy series Slow Horses, Oldman has appeared in numerous classic films across many different genres. Oldman may have earned a reputation for playing menacing villains, but he’s mixed in a few heroic and comedic roles in order to indicate his full range as a performer.

Oldman is a massive cinephile who often recommends underseen films, and has even taken a stab at directing with films like Prick Up Your Ears. He’s one of the rare actors who can even manage to make a bad movie more enjoyable; however, Oldman’s best work ranks among the finest in cinematic history. It’s evident that he has many years of great performances left in him, but Oldman’s filmography as it stands is already quite impressive. Here are the ten best Gary Oldman movies, ranked.

10 ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ (2004)

Directed by Alfonso Cuaron

The Harry Potter franchise managed to give its young actors great material to work with by casting veteran stars as some of the series’ older characters. Oldman changed the Harry Potter saga’s tone with his performance as Sirius Black in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, a character who was blamed for the death of Harry’s (Daniel Radcliffe) parents. After realizing that Sirius is innocent, Harry accepts his father’s former friend as a mentor. Oldman’s dramatic performance helped Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban become the darkest chapter in the series.

While the previous two installments of the series from Christopher Columbus were more family friendly, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban reflected the characters’ maturation. Alfonso Cuaron contributed some of the most stunning visuals, scariest villains, and most intimate moments of the entire Harry Potter franchise.

9 ‘State of Grace’ (1990)

Directed by Phil Joanou

Sometimes films are simply a victim of their release dates; the excellent crime thriller State of Grace was released so close to Martin Scorsese’s classic mobster movie Goodfellas that it couldn’t help but suffer in comparison. Nonetheless, State of Grace is a powerful mafia thriller that examines loyalty, societal violence, and police corruption. The film centers on the undercover cop Terry (Sean Penn) as he is forced to inform upon his former allies in the Irish mafia, including his childhood best friend Jackie (Oldman).

Oldman’s performance is critical to making State of Grace more emotional, as the dynamic between Terry and Jackie is what drives the tension.

State of Grace is certainly not lacking in great actors; Robin Wright, Ed Harris, John Turturro, and John C. Reilly all gave memorable performances. However, Oldman’s performance is critical to making State of Grace more emotional, as the dynamic between Terry and Jackie is what drives the tension. Oldman was able to play an eccentric mafia character who never risked being too over-the-top.

8 ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ (1992)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Dracula is a character who has been adapted to the screen many times, as films like Nosferatu and The Horror of Dracula is already regarded as all-time horror classics. However, Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula turned the classic source material into a gothic historical epic with no shortage of gruesome moments. Oldman steals every scene he’s in, which is impressive considering that the film co-starred such acclaimed actors as Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves, and Winona Ryder. The Academy Award-nominated makeup effects only made Oldman’s performance more creepy.

Oldman managed to make Dracula scary again, as other interpretations of the character had made him into a more comical figure. Impressively, Oldman was able to turn Dracula into a somewhat empathic figure at times; it was clear that he was as much a victim as he was a villain.

7 ‘Mank’ (2020)

Directed by David Fincher

While he’s played his fair share of historical figures, Oldman took on one of the most challenging roles of his career when he played the famous screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz in David Fincher’s biopic Mank. Set during the Old Hollywood era, the film chronicles the relationship between Mank and Orson Welles (Tom Burke) during the production of Citizen Kane. As he wrestles with creative control of the film, Mank is forced to deal with the rise of propaganda filmmaking in Hollywood.

Mank is a richly entertaining and thought-provoking window into history in which Oldman captures the mannerisms of a larger-than-life historical figure. While the excellent production design transports the viewers back to the world of classic Hollywood, it’s Oldman’s depiction of an artist fighting for independence that makes Mank such a powerful indictment of studio interference. Oldman’s performance earned him a well deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

6 ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The character of Commissioner Jim Gordon is one of the most important in the entire Batman mythology. While he gave an impressive debut as the character in Batman Begins, Oldman explored Gordon’s ethical dilemma with his performance in The Dark Knight. As he works alongside Batman (Christian Bale) and Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) to put Gotham City’s criminal days behind it, Gordon questions whether the ends justify the means. He’s often the most relatable character in the film, as his desire to protect his family makes him more vulnerable.

While not every character in the trilogy was well-utilized, Gordon is the real heart of The Dark Knight. Oldman showed that Gordon recognized what true heroism really is, and delivered a fiery monologue that concludes the film on an empowering note. The film’s ending set up another great performance from Oldman in The Dark Knight Rises.

5 ‘JFK’ (1991)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Director Oliver Stone is no stranger to controversy, but JFK created a media firestorm due to his assertions about the conspiracy to assassinate the United States President John F. Kennedy. JFK is a thought-provoking thriller that forces viewers to question assumed truths and take a deeper dive into the 1960s and the Cold War. Oldman’s performance as Lee Harvey Oswald is certainly important in giving the film a basis, in fact; it’s also one of the scariest roles he’s ever had, as he was drawing inspiration from a real person.

While it’s a film that has inspired heavy speculation among conspiracy theorists, JFK is a compelling espionage drama that showcases Stone’s brilliant craftsmanship. Oldman’s part is a relatively small one, but it’s crucial in Stone’s theme that the assassination itself was just one moment within a more insidious scheme.

JFK Release Date December 20, 1991 Director Oliver Stone Cast Kevin Costner , Gary Oldman , Jack Lemmon , Walter Matthau , Sally Kirkland , Anthony Ramirez Runtime 189 Main Genre Drama Writers Oliver Stone , Zachary Sklar , Jim Garrison , Jim Marrs Tagline The story that won’t go away.

4 ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994)

Directed by Luc Besson

Director Luc Besson changed the action movie genre forever with Leon: The Professional, a stylized thriller that combined hypnotic visuals with gritty gunplay. Although both Jean Reno and Natalie Portman earned their breakout roles in the film, Leon: The Professional is best remembered for Oldman’s menacing performance as a corrupt cop. It’s easily one of the best action movie villains of the 1990s; Oldman perfectly captures the warped persona of a man who will not listen to reason. No one can scream insults and threats quite like Oldman.

Leon: The Professional became very influential in the development of action cinema, as Besson himself would return to make similar crime thriller films. However, Oldman’s work has yet to be topped; while the character gets a tad eccentric at times, he’s clearly modeled on real corrupt cops and the outsized danger that their actions create for society.

Leon: The Professional Release Date November 18, 1994 Director Luc Besson Cast Jean Reno , Gary Oldman , Natalie Portman , Danny Aiello Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Luc Besson

3 ‘Sid & Nancy’ (1986)

Directed by Alex Cox

The subgenre of musician biopics has become increasingly popular in recent years, with films like Elvis and Bohemian Rhapsody becoming both box office successes and award season darlings. However, Sid & Nancy offered a far more gritty depiction of the life of the Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious, who tragically died at the age of 21. Oldman perfectly captures why Vicious was so influential within the punk scene; it's a performance that is simultaneously inspiring and haunting. The film serves as an important depiction of history for those interested in learning about the birth of the punk movement.

The dynamic between Viscous and his love interest Nancy Spungen (Chloe Webb) makes the film even more tragic.

While the film recreates some of the most iconic concerts of the Sex Pistols’ career, Sid & Nancy succeeds in detailing Viscous’ romantic life. The dynamic between Viscous and his love interest Nancy Spungen (Chloe Webb) makes the film even more tragic, as Oldman manages to prove himself as a romantic lead.

2 ‘Darkest Hour’ (2017)

Directed by Joe Wright

Occasionally, the Academy Awards will give acclaimed performers a “career Oscar” that is representative of their entire contributions to cinema rather than just one performance. However, Oldman’s Best Actor win for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour couldn’t have been more deserving. Playing a figure as influential as Churchill comes with tremendous expectations, but Oldman managed to capture the sharp wit, undeniable intelligence, and affability that inspired one of Great Britain’s most beloved Prime Ministers.

Darkest Hour made the smart decision to only focus on a chapter in Churchill’s life rather than exploring his childhood and old age. The film focuses on Churchill’s battle to give support during the Dunkirk situation, which helped save the Allied Forces from collapse. While the battles take place in political meetings and not battlefields, Oldman’s incisive performance makes Darkest Hour relentlessly thrilling to watch.

1 ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ (2011)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

The work of the great author John le Carre has inspired many impressive adaptations, but Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is one of the greatest espionage thrillers of all-time. Set during the height of tensions between the United Kingdom and the Soviet Union during the Cold War, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy stars Oldman as the veteran spy George Smiley, who is tasked with uncovering a mole. Oldman shows how Smiley’s years of his experience have prepared him for a mission that has serious ramifications for the future of his country; his performance earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is unique among spy thrillers, as it focuses on subtle moments of espionage rather than climactic gun fights. While the film ended on a satisfying note that allowed Oldman to bring Smiley’s journey to an end, the possibility of a Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy sequel is undeniably an exciting one.

