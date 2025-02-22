The 1986 drama Sid And Nancy was overlooked by all the major awards ceremonies, but its reputation has only grown with time. Walker director Alex Cox’s biopic tells the story of Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious, and his chaotic love affair with Nancy Spungen. It is notable as being one of Gary Oldman’s first films – he is compelling as Vicious throughout – while Chloe Webb is uniformly excellent as Spungen, by turns bratty, domineering, and oddly vulnerable. But it’s not merely the great performances of the two leads that makes it so effortlessly watchable.

In ‘Sid And Nancy,' Historical Accuracy Plays Second Fiddle to Ambiance

Image via Palace Pictures

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Sid And Nancy is how disinterested Cox is in filming a straightforward, historically accurate biopic. While the plot gets the basics right – Vicious was indeed drafted into the group after original bassist Glen Matlock left, and, as is shown in the film, famously couldn’t play a note on the bass – Cox plays fast and loose with history otherwise. Vicious’ notorious swastika T-shirt is swapped out for one bearing a hammer and sickle instead, in a nod to 1980s cultural sensibilities, and the few scenes showing the band playing live (featuring soon-to-be stars Kathy Burke and Cox favorite Courtney Love as fans) are likewise curiously sanitized.

Cox doubtless omitted the grimier, more outrageous aspects of punk because they militated against his purpose. The subtitle of the film is "Love Kills," and Cox’s focus is on the relationship that forms between Vicious and Spungen – a relationship that would culminate in Spungen’s death, possibly at the hands of Vicious, who was awaiting trial for her murder when he suffered a fatal overdose in 1979. Webb is especially good here, her eye lingering on Vicious in an early scene while he vandalizes a friend’s apartment. Later, in a scene following the infamous gig the Pistols played on a barge floating on the Thames opposite the Houses of Parliament, the camera follows Vicious and Spungen as they walk, arm in arm, up a gangway while policemen pursue punks trying to evade arrest. Ambiance is key: hence the dreamy, synth-heavy music by artists such as Pray For Rain, whose piece “Taxi To Heaven” forms the soundtrack to the scene, filmed in slow motion, of Vicious and Spungen kissing passionately in a dingy alleyway while trashcans fall from the skies about them.

‘Sid And Nancy’ Romanticizes Vicious and Spungen... to an Extent