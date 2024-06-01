The Big Picture State of Grace is a deeply emotional crime epic exploring loyalty and consequences in the Irish-American gangster world.

It’s safe to say that the release of Martin Scorsese’s crime movie masterpiece Goodfellas in September 1990 changed the gangster movie genre forever. While films about the mafia had been popular since The Godfather, Scorsese’s epic film sought to humanize gangsters, and show how seductive their lifestyle could be. Nonetheless, Scorsese’s feelings about the inherently destructive nature of the mafia are evident by the very end, as characters like Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro), and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci) are forced to face the consequences of their actions. While it was an instant critical and commercial success that still ranks among the best crime movies ever, Goodfellas was released the same week as the underrated cop drama State of Grace.

When comparing the two films, it’s not hard to see why Goodfellas was able to dominate the popular culture landscape. Scorsese’s film pushed the boundaries of the medium in order to make it more immersive, using improvised moments and clever tracking shots to make the audience feel like they were hanging out with Hill and his cronies. Comparatively, State of Grace is a more traditional neo-noir thriller that is far more straightforward in its approach. While it may not contain the same spark of originality as Goodfellas, State of Grace is a deeply emotional crime epic that shows the heartbreaking consequences of loyalty.

What Is ‘State of Grace’ About?

Set within the Irish-American communities of Hell’s Kitchen in New York, State of Grace follows a former gangster’s transition to becoming an undercover cop. Terry Noonan (Sean Penn) grew up on the streets and developed a strong friendship with the unpredictable thug Jackie Flannery (Gary Oldman) and his sister Kathleen (Robin Wright). While the subsequent years saw Jackie getting further involved with the mafia organization run by his older brother Frank (Ed Harris), Terry began working for the police officer, Detective Nick Richardson (John Turturro). Terry had been able to forget about his past, but his new assignment from Nick forces him to return to Hell’s Kitchen to inform on the men he once knew to be his friends. Terry’s loyalties are put on the line, and he’s forced to choose between continuing the progress he’s made in redeeming himself, or paying off the debt of loyalty he owes to the people he grew up with.

While his career sadly did not take off in the same way that Scoresese’s did, director Phil Joanou does a great job at building the world of State of Grace. At 134 minutes, it's a fairly long movie that could easily dull the attention span. However, Joanou dedicates time to showing Terry grow accustomed to his old stomping grounds, making Hell’s Kitchen itself feel like a character. Although inserting flashbacks may have been a simpler way of exploring Terry’s connection with his former home, Joanou is able to show his reaction to how drastically the city has changed since he was a young man. It’s a far more poignant study of the failures of infrastructure than most gangster movies are capable of; Terry isn’t just fighting for his superior officers, but for the city’s soul.

‘State of Grace’ Has an Excellent Ensemble Cast

Goodfellas has a stacked cast that ranks among Scorsese’s best, but State of Grace features nuanced performances from its entire ensemble. Penn delivers one of his most underrated performances as a flawed, yet empathetic hero. Although Terry has certainly turned his life around for the better, he still shows signs of his checkered past during moments of extreme pressure. Similarly, Wright does a great job at ensuring that Kathleen is more than just a disposable love interest; she’s a character who is forced to live in the gangster world because of her family, even though she is not an inherently violent person. The conflicting loyalties that both Terry and Kathleen have make their eventual romantic relationship more emotional. While Terry wants more than anything to offer Kathleen a way out, he’s terrified that slipping up could compromise his operation.

State of Grace shows the fluidity of its gangster characters, and does not suggest that they are all equally culpable for the effects that they’ve had on the city. Oldman delivers one of his best performances as Jackie. He’s a character who sees loyalty as the most important attribute, even if it means doing some shady things. Oldman delivers an energetic, occasionally humorous performance that elevates every scene he is in. In a film that’s highly focused on melodramatic exchanges, his perspective is very important. Comparatively, Harris is utterly terrifying as a character who shows none of the same compassion. Frank is frequently willing to put his family in danger in order to advance his gang’s prospects, which makes Terry’s attempt to take him down even more enthralling.

Pitting ‘State of Grace’ Against ‘Goodfellas’ Is an Unfair Comparison

Though they were released within a week of one another and share some of the same themes, Goodfellas and State of Grace had very different intentions. Goodfellas is ultimately a timeless “rise and fall” story about the country’s complex relationship with the mafia; it analyzes both the significance of the mob in popular culture and offers a window into its heartbreaking reality. Comparatively, State of Grace is a more intimate character study about the power of personal choice. It examines the duality of identity, showing how difficult it can be for someone to deny their roots.

Goodfellas will be remembered for its many great quotes and characters, but State of Grace is an underrated gem worth revisiting. It unfortunately was not a “Barbenheimer” style situation where the two films were equally successful, as the praise for Goodfellas led to State of Grace landing with little impact. That being said, State of Grace is the type of passionate, multifaceted epic that the industry doesn’t make anymore. It’s worth respecting for its novelty alone.

