Gary Oldman's performance as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses lit up the screen this fall and even garnered him a Golden Globe nomination. Time and time again, Oldman proves that he is a great dramatic actor. But one of his lesser-known and underrated roles was playing Rosencrantz in the 1990 comedy Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, opposite the equally legendary Tim Roth as Guildenstern. Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead is a hilariously witty film that mixes buddy comedies, Shakespeare and absurdity together into a creation entirely its own, and if you haven't seen it already, you need to.

What Is 'Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead' About?

Directed by Tom Stoppard, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead is an adaptation of Stoppard's 1966 play of the same name. In the film, Oldman and Roth portray two minor characters from Shakespeare's Hamlet. In the original Shakespeare play, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Hamlet's friends, sent for by his mother and stepfather to help him get out of a depression. While they have very little significance in Hamlet, Stoppard re-imagines the play and puts the spotlight on these two background characters (Charles Yu and Taika Watiti recently experimented with the same concept for Yu's Interior Chinatown series).

In Stoppard's meta-theatrical take on Hamlet, Oldman and Roth spend most of their time wandering around Hamlet's castle confused about what is going on, watching the royal drama ensue, and contemplating philosophical questions. They even repeatedly forget who is who and confuse themselves for each other. If you are unfamiliar with the basic plot of Hamlet, this film will likely make very little sense. But even with backstory, it probably won't make much sense, and that's part of the point. Absurdity is the heart of the film. In the first scene, Rosencrantz repeatedly flips a coin, and it lands on heads 92 times in a row. These repetitive details do lead the film to feel a bit idle at times, but that seems an intentional choice. Maybe a story doesn't have to involve much action to be interesting, and maybe while Hamlet was busy giving soliloquies, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern really were just wandering whimsically around the castle.

Gary Oldman and Tim Roth Play Off Each Other Brilliantly in 'Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead'

In Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Oldman and Roth