Nicolas Roeg is a director who has inspired more films of note than he has created himself. His style is somewhat impenetrable and obscure, and that is often a mark of a respected auteur. But in 1988, Roeg would put out a film that may have asked too much of casual audiences: Track 29. Gary Oldman gives a wild early performance as Martin, a young Englishman searching for his birth mother (Theresa Russell) in North Carolina. This normal sounding plot is nowhere near as heartwarming as it sounds, with Roeg presenting a surreal, maddening Oedipal drama complete with stalking and lots and lots of model trains.

Gary Oldman Is as Scary as Ever in 'Track 29'

Track 29 is probably best remembered as an early Gary Oldman performance that demonstrates the range the actor has always had. But the film more specifically follows Linda, an upper-middle-class housewife married to a doctor named Henry Henry, played by a surprisingly subtle Christopher Lloyd. Linda clearly has problems with her homelife, along with a desperate fixation on parenthood that creepily makes its way into her sex life. Henry (that is, Henry Henry), does not seem to sympathize with Linda’s desire to have children, and instead, pours all of his passion into model trains. He also pours his passion into… a nurse coworker (Sandra Bernhard). Yes, things are not peachy in the Henry household, and right on the edge of Linda’s final psychological break, Martin appears.

Gary Oldman rocks the role of the at-first charming but ultimately terrifying Martin. He hitches his way to Wilmington, North Carolina in search of his mother, who put him up for adoption when he was a baby. He sticks out like a sore thumb in the rural community, but by wild chance, he finds Linda and begins a truly creepy relationship with her. Roeg does not dance on the edge of Oedipal imagery. Instead, he dives in from the beginning. Oldman expertly portrays a disturbed young man teetering between child-like tantrums and aggressive leering at Linda. And throughout, it seems Linda cannot decide if she likes it or not. The reason for this indecision is rather tragic and super heavy, but Track 29 does not play at subtlety here, either. In truth, Track 29 is quite brazen with its portrayal, making it almost appear comedic in how extreme it is, all the while following a very dark track.

Is Gary Oldman's Martin Real?

One must ask the question, "Is Martin real?" He appears in Linda’s life on the verge of a psychotic break, with the woman even threatening suicide to her distant husband. He happened to be at the exact diner where Linda was having lunch with her friend (Colleen Camp) and immediately knew Linda was his mother. Oldman delivers such a powerful performance with his childlike fits and Oedipal sexual aggression, that it is hard to believe he is real. And Roeg seems to delight in obfuscating that question by having Martin interact with people apart from Linda, seemingly precluding the possibility that he is just in her head. Still, other scenes see Linda conversing with Martin while nobody else can see him. Whether or not Martin is real, Linda’s eventual fear of him very much is, and her desire to be a mother is also very real. The meaning is not easy to derive, and the film is equal parts bizarre and difficult, but that is what makes it so very interesting.

Track 29 is not your everyday family drama, and Gary Oldman carries this tough film with a dynamic, terrifying performance. Nicolas Roeg provides a profound and surreal story complete with strange imagery and frightening scenes, and that’s not even mentioning the trains! It is not an easy film to digest at first watch, but that is likely by design. Roger Ebert probably described Track 29 best in his review: “...not every film is required to massage us with pleasure. Some are allowed to be abrasive and frustrating, to make us think.” If Track 29 does nothing else, it will certainly make its viewers think.

Track 29 is available to watch on Plex in the US.

Track 29 (1988) Release Date July 12, 1988 Director Nicolas Roeg Cast Theresa Russell , Gary Oldman Christopher Lloyd , Colleen Camp , Sandra Bernhard , Seymour Cassel , Leon Rippy , Vance Colvig , Kathryn Tomlinson , Elijah Christopher Perry , Tommy Hull , J. Michael Hunter , Richard K. Olsen , Ted Barrow Runtime 86 Minutes Writers Dennis Potter Character(s) Linda Henry , Martin , Henry Henry , Arlanda , Nurse Stein , Dr. Bernard Fairmont , Trucker , Mr. Ennis , Receptionist , Redneck , Counterman , Waiter , Delegate , Old Man Expand

