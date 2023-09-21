Gary Sinise began his acting career in 1978, and it has included some very popular movies and TV shows. Throughout the years, he has played several different characters including detectives and presidents. He has worked alongside very popular actors such as Tom Hanks, Sela Ward, and John Malkovich.

His movies and TV shows include crime, drama, and romance. He has had a bit of everything for all of his fans and the different audiences that have watched his work. Most people will surely remember him for Forrest Gump, Of Mice and Men, or CSI: NY.

10 'CSI: NY' (2004-2013)

Image via CBS

IMDb Score: 6.9

What Gary Sinise is probably better known for among TV fanatics is his role on CSI: NY. While some characters left the show after six seasons like Stella Bonasera (Melina Kanakaredes) and others joined during Season 7 such as Jo Danville (Sela Ward), Sinise remained on the show from Season 1 to Season 9 — its final season. The character of Mac Taylor became a beloved one among fans of the franchise for his caring nature and his father like behavior towards members of his team.

CSI: NY joined the franchise in 2004 and went on to tell different crime stories that took place in New York City. Scenes from the show jumped from inside the lab to the streets of New York as the detectives investigated every case. In its CSI manner, the show gave an insight to crime scene investigation and the different resources they used to solve the cases.

9 'Fallen Angel' (2003)

Image via Hallmark

IMDb Score: 7

Like most Hallmark movies, Fallen Angel brings to the screen a story about love and second chances. Gary Sinise plays Terry McQuinn, a lawyer who must return home to settle his deceased father’s affairs. However, once he has made his return, an incident from the past seems to prevent him from leaving.

While he meets a woman he believes he used to know, a terrible accident from their past comes back to haunt them. Both their parents were involved and now Terry has to find a way to solve the situation. The cast includes Joely Richardson, Jordy Benattar,and Rick Roberts.

8 'Truman' (1995)

Image via HBO

IMDb Score: 7.1

In 1995, HBO released the movie Truman in which Gary Sinise played the role of President Harry Truman. The movie followed the life of Truman after becoming president post the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt in April 1945. Throughout the film, there are glimpses of Truman’s beginnings and the way he made it to the presidency.

RELATED: Top 10 TV Female Detectives Who Can Solve Any Case

After becoming president, the movie focuses on how Truman faced World War II and what pushed him to make his final decision on using the first atomic bomb. Alongside Sinise, the cast included David Lansbury, Leo Burmester, Diana Scarwid, and Colm Feore.

7 'Of Mice and Men' (1992)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

IMDb Score: 7.5

Probably as famous as Forrest Gump and Apollo 13 was Of Mice and Men which Sinise led alongside John Malkovich. Both of these characters travel through California trying to find a job during the Great Depression. They finally find a job working on a ranch together.

However, things get complicated for them when Lennie (John Malkovich) falls in love with the owner’s daughter-in-law (Sherilyn Fenn). This situation jeopardizes their dreams and the opportunity to own a part of the ranch. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by John Steinbeck.

6 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' (2000-2015)

Image via CBS

IMDb Score: 7.7

CSI: Crime Scene Investigationwas the first show on the franchise and the one that currently remains on the air with CSI: Vegas renewed for Season 2. Throughout its many seasons, the show has seen several guest stars come and go. Among them, there were characters who belonged to other shows such as CSI: NY and CSI: Miami.

Despite Sinise’s show being on the air at the same time as CSI, his character, Mac Taylor, only appeared as a guest star once. Taylor makes an appearance during Ted Danson’s season of the show on Season 13, Episode 13, “In Vino Veritas.”

5 'Apollo 13' (1995)

Image via Universal Pictures

IMDb Score: 7.7

Among Gary Sinise’s most famous movies, fans can find Apollo 13, which to this day remains the most comforting competency porn. The movie follows the true events of Apollo 13’s lunar mission. It tells the story of astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred Haise (Bill Paxton), and Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon) as they leave Earth’s orbit. However, when things seem to be going in their favor, an oxygen tank explodes and their scheduled moon landing is canceled.

RELATED: The 10 Best Movies About the Space Race, According to IMDb

While everyone is disappointed to see the moon landing called off, they must focus on the technical issues and the threats that might forbid the astronauts from making it back home safe. Sinise plays the role of Ken Mattingly, an astronaut who was supposed to be on the mission but was then grounded due to exposure to German measles.

4 'Criminal Minds' (2005-)

Image via CBS

IMDb Score: 8.1

It seems as if whenever Gary Sinise is involved in a TV show, it will inevitably be a show about crime. In 2015, he joined the cast of Criminal Minds (a show with its reboot Criminal Minds: Evolution being renewed for Season 2 on Paramount+) as Jack Garrett. His appearance took place during Season 10, Episode 19, “Beyond Borders.”

However, the introduction of Jack Garrett on Criminal Minds was a stepping-stone for the introduction of his own show: Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. Garrett was the leader of this unit, and Sinise worked alongside Alana de la Garza and Daniel Henney (who later joined Criminal Minds). Sadly, the show lasted only two seasons.

3 'Crime Story' (1986-1987)

Image via NBC

IMDb Score: 8.3

Even though Gary Sinise’s TV work is mostly remembered by his role on CSI:NY, he has participated on other well known series such as Crime Story. This show had two seasons and was set in the 1960s in Chicago. Throughout the seasons, the audience got to watch Lieutenant Mike Torello (Dennis Farina) and the Major Crime Unit as they solved different crimes.

RELATED: 18 Creepiest 'Criminal Minds' Episodes That Will Forever Haunt Viewers

Sinise appeared in two episodes as Howie Dressler. The first episode was in 1986, and it was Season 1, Episode 10, “For Love or Money.” The second one aired in 1987, and it was also part of Season 1. This second episode was Episode 20, “Top of the World.”

2 'The Green Mile' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb Score: 8.6

In 1999, Michael Clarke Duncan became John Coffey, a man accused of killing two young sisters. However, as Paul Edgecomb (Tom Hanks) gets to know Coffey, he begins to wonder if this man is truly the killer he’s been labeled as. Even though his physicality makes him the perfect suspect, his behavior says otherwise.

The Green Mile is another project in which Hanks and Sinise worked together. This time around, Sinise played Burt Hammersmith who is certain that Coffey assaulted and murdered the two sisters even if Edgecomb believes otherwise.

1 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Image via Paramount Pictures

IMDb Score: 8.8

Forrest Gump tells the story of Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) as he navigates life after being raised by an incredible mother (Sally Field) who never made him feel like he was less than the rest of the world. Throughout the movie, Forrest is seen playing football in college, fighting in Vietnam, and being the captain of a shrimp boat. But above everything, it follows his love for his childhood love, Jenny (Robin Wright).

In this movie, Gary Sinise plays the role of Lieutenant Dan Taylor. Forrest first meets Lieutenant Dan when he is his platoon leader in Vietnam. Later on, the two of them end up working together on Forrest’s shrimp boat.

NEXT: CSI: 10 Saddest Character Exits, Ranked