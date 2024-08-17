One of the cruelest plot devices in cinema is the gaslight. In a world that gets increasingly topsy-turvy with each passing year, everyone is just trying to keep it together for another day. So, why in the world would someone be so underhanded and diabolical to make another person think they're going off their rocker when they aren't? Maybe the most despicable aspect of these great gaslighting films is taking advantage of someone with a fragile psyche already going through some trauma and pushing them even further into a desperate state. It is among the most evil things one human can do to another.

Some of the most unhinged characters in movies are the ones who either don't care or lack the ability to empathize with others. Indeed, gaslighting requires a degree of clinical and near-inhuman detachment to pull off, and movies like The Lodge and the original Gaslight prove it. Cinema is full of great examples that explore this practice, many of which stand as some of the best in their respective genres. Indeed, the best movies about gaslighting are not only chilling but also thought-provoking and might even make viewers second-guess everything.

10 'Unsane' (2018)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Image via Bleecker Street

Steven Soderbergh uses an iPhone to direct a taut but nightmarish psychological thriller that is difficult to watch because of how a corrupt insurance scam system runs amuck, completely railroading Sawyer Valentini (Claire Foy). Soderbergh makes an unflinching statement as she is helpless to prove her sanity because it truly is a racket that these behavioral institutions are running.

Unsane is straight of horrifying. Getting caught in the cogs of the psychiatric complex is just as bad as going to prison for something you didn't do. When the people making decisions about Sawyer's future are gaslighting her, it seems like she will fold under the pressure. Soon, it becomes a vicious circle of trying to prove she's competent even as her stalker shows up as a nurse at the facility. Juno Temple delivers a wonderfully scattered supporting role that reminds of Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted, and there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from Matt Damon as well.

9 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Directed by Peter Weir

Image via Paramount Pictures

Everybody is in on the joke except Truman. Only it's not a joke but a highly orchestrated game show that is gaslighting taken to another level for poor Jim Carrey. Christof (Ed Harris) is pulling the strings, and he has an enormous cast of characters and extras who are getting their paychecks by keeping Truman Burbank believing that he is living the life of a regular middle-class Joe with an adoring wife, Hannah (Laura Linney), and a best friend from childhood, Louis Coltrane (Noah Emmerich).

What makes The Truman Show stand out is the energy and sweet oblivion Carrey brings to the main role. People across the country have fallen in love with him, watching a unique reality show that begins at birth and is intended to continue indefinitely. Carrey's unbridled energy is infectious, but once he starts to figure out the gaslight, his enthusiasm turns into unveiling the truth in what is arguably his best dramatic role. Accurately predicting the rise of reality TV and people's fascination with others' lives, The Truman Show is gaslighting in its most disturbing and large-scale form.

8 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1978)

Directed by Philip Kaufman

Image via Monogram Pictures

It takes one hell of a gaslight to play the entire population of planet Earth. The ones who are still human are left to decipher which of the others are pod people while trying to fit into a population that is becoming increasingly devoid of emotion. Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, and Jeff Goldblum star as San Fransisco denizens, quickly becoming outnumbered by the likes of Leonard Nimoy, now under the control of an alien race. How long can they stay awake and not fall into the gaslighting trap of the invaders?

Science fiction gaslighting by an alien race will always look different from the dramatic, human psychological thriller. Invasion of the Body Snatchers is a little less nuanced, with aliens carrying out a plan of world domination, but the principle still stands. The brilliance of this film is the layers of subtlety that director Philip Kaufman and the cast bring to a movie that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats all the way until the haunting final scene. Invasion of the Body Snatchers has a now-iconic ending and some of modern sci-fi's most iconic scenes; what more can one ask for?

7 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Image via Paramount Pictures

Poor Rosemary (Mia Farrow) is not only carrying the antichrist to full term but she is also surrounded by a devil-worshipping cult. Everything is fine! Before, Rosemary's life was seemingly idyllic, with a plush New York apartment by Central Park, the best doctor in town to oversee her pregnancy, and a guy named Guy Woodhouse (John Cassavetes) who, most of the time, pretends to be a supportive expectant father and life partner when he isn't acting super-squirrely and attending Satanic rituals.

Not only is Rosemary clearly in emotional distress, but she is also experiencing severe pain as this devil baby grows inside her. What draws audiences into Rosemary's Baby is the innocence and good heart of the mother. Farrow shot to stardom in the role with her combination of naivete and, ultimately, determination as a lone protagonist, providing the film with a firm anchor amid the chaos. Rosemary's Baby is among the most disturbing horror movies ever made and a textbook example of the perils of gaslighting.

6 'The Lodge' (2019)

Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala

Image via Neon

Grace's (Riley Keough) father led an extreme cult that really did a number on her growing up. She is taking medication to deal with her traumatic past, but her psyche is highly fragile and ripe for a gaslight. Enter the Hall family. Father Richard Hall (Richard Armitage) thinks it will be a good idea to take Grace and his two unhappy kids, Aidan (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh), to the family's remote lodge to celebrate Christmas. Naturally, when Richard is called away from the lodge on business, a blizzard blows through and kills the power.

There are evil kids in movie history, like Damien from The Omen or Isaac from Children of the Corn, but they can't hold a candle to how Machiavellian and bad Martell's Aidan is. After days with no power in a cold lodge, cabin fever begins to set in, and the vulnerable Grace is in no position to fight. The Lodge is the perfect example of how gaslighting can come from multiple sources. Here, the kids are incredibly smart and calculating, which makes their sociopathy even more terrifying in one of the most underrated films of the decade.

5 'Side Effects' (2013)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Image via Open Road Films

Nobody does psychological thrillers like Steven Soderbergh, yet Side Effects is still criminally underrated and underloved. The stellar cast includes A+ performances from Jude Law, Rooney Mara, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Channing Tatum. Revolving around the life of a psychiatrist, Dr. Jonathan Banks (Law), the mood is immediately set up for one of the most intricate and clever gaslighting stories ever told. Soderbergh keeps the viewer guessing who is being gaslit and who is actually carrying it out.

Emily Taylor (Mara) is a disturbed young woman who comes across as a patient in desperate need of psychological treatment. However, not everything is as it seems, and soon, the seemingly defined roles start to flip. It's a game of cat and mouse that viewers can't look away from. Soderbergh crafts a chess game with a winner that isn't revealed until the final scenes. Acclaimed by critics but ignored by audiences, Side Effects is among Soderbergh's finest efforts, and it's a shame so few know about its existence.

4 'Changeling' (2008)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Universal Studios

Changeling is a massive outlier in Clint Eastwood's astonishingly prolific career because it is one of the few times he delves into the depths of psychological drama with a gaslighting twist. The Angelina Jolie 2008 movie shows that Eastwood can confidently tell a female-led story, pulling from real-life events to depict the 1928 Wineville Chicken Coop murders in Mira Loma, California.

Jolie is spectacular as Christine Collins, a woman who is given a doppelganger in the place of her missing son. When she senses that something is amiss, the gaslighting lands her in a psychiatric ward. Changeling shows the lengths that local government agents go to save face, even if they come at the expense of a suffering mother. When the entire system is against someone, it's tough to get out from under the weight of a heavy and crooked bureaucracy. Christine is the picture of resilience, showing that some won't succumb to despair in the face of relentless gaslighting.

3 'Diabolique' (1955)

Directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot

Image via Cinédis

The groundbreaking Diabolique by French director Henri-Georges Clouzot set the standard for not only gaslighting but for the twist ending and taboo topics that could only have been made in the more sexually free and less censored French scene. The subtle hints at a sort of tawdry ménage à trois between the desperate wife, Christina Delassaille (Vera Clouzot), the husband, Michel Delassaille (Paul Meurisse), and the mistress Nicole Horner (Simone Signoret), were unheard of at the time.

Les Diaboliques, as it is referred to in France, was a truly shocking film from the mid-1950s, setting new standards for what could be discussed and viewed on the big screen. The gaslighting subplot of Christina is really only one of the remarkable aspects of this marvelous noir film. Diabolique was a trailblazing film that paved the way and inspired others, including Alfred Hitchcock, showing relationships with much more complexity and layered nuance than was being shown anywhere in the world.

2 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

Directed by Leigh Wannell

Image via Universal Pictures

Leigh Wannell has directed some very good horror films. The man behind the Saw franchise has proven his mettle as the king of the modern fright-fest but has also directed the phenomenal dystopian noir thriller Upgrade to prove he is more than a one-trick pony. With The Invisible Man in 2020, he proved that he also tells a fascinating story while also offering a few good jumpscares. Elisabeth Moss is, quite plainly, a master thespian with an uncanny knack for pulling audiences so far into a story that they have to slap themselves out of the trance.

In The Invisible Man, Moss' portrayal of Cecilia "Cee" Kass as a mentally tortured girlfriend of brilliant but dangerous optics scientist Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) finds her at her unhinged best. Having to navigate the gaslighting of Adrian and his lawyer brother Tom (Michael Dorman), Cee, like so many other victims, is eventually committed to a psychiatric facility. Despite all the psychological manipulation she experiences, Cee refuses to capitulate to an extortion attempt by the brothers. The Invisible Man's approach to remaking its classic story is not only inspired but refreshing and successful, using gaslighting to tell a classic tale of horror, fear, reliance, and, ultimately, self-discovery.

1 'Gaslight' (1944)

Directed by George Cukor

Image via MGM

This movie is where all the cinematic gaslighting started. Gaslight isn't just the OG of psychological manipulation movies but also a classic that saw two massive stars bring their best game to a compelling story. The iconic Ingrid Bergman is at her most compelling here, and her co-star, Charles Boyer, is impressive in his own right. His fiendish and calculating take on Gregory Anton (or international criminal Sergius Bauer) sets the tone and mood of a great film.

After 80 years, Gaslight still holds up as a masterclass in psychological tension and manipulation. It shows how playing with naive people's emotions can be incredibly destructive, pitting good versus evil and strength versus vulnerability. Yes, some of it has a touch of the overwrought and maudlin style of the mid-40s, but Gaslight set the standard by which all other psychological manipulation movies came to be judged.

Gaslight (1944) Release Date May 4, 1944 Cast Charles Boyer , Ingrid Bergman , Joseph Cotten , May Whitty , Angela Lansbury Runtime 114 Minutes Writers John Van Druten , Walter Reisch , John L. Balderston , Patrick Hamilton

