Lionsgate revealed new images for Gaslit, giving us a first look at some of the cast for the highly-anticipated series. The show stars Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, the wife of Attorney General John N. Mitchell (Sean Penn). Martha became one of the most important public figures during the Watergate scandal, a position that turned her into a target for the Republican Party.

The new images give us a first look at Allison Tolman as Winnie McLendon, the journalist who would become Martha Mitchell's biographer. At first, McLendon thinks Martha is just another bored rich wife. However, McLendon ends up in the middle of the Watergate investigations once Martha decides to use her privileged position to denounce President Nixon's misconduct. The images also give us a first look at Hamish Linklater as Jeb Magruder, John Mitchell's right-hand man and one of the people behind Watergate.

The new images also give us a clear look at Patrick Walker as Frank Wills, the security guard who inadvertently uncovers one of the most extensive corruption networks in the history of the United States. Wills is the first to collect evidence linking the Republican Party to the illegal espionage of their political opponents. Finally, the new Galist images show us Chris Messina in the role of Angelo Lano and Carlos Valdes as Paul Magallanes, two FBI agents assigned to the Watergate case.

Gaslit will tell the story of Martha during the Watergate scandal and how she was kidnaped and drugged with the support of her own husband as a way to silence her voice. Unfortunately, Martha's inside knowledge of the Republican Party turned her into a threat to President Nixon during the Watergate investigation, which led the corrupt politicians to start a public defamation campaign to discredit Martha by whatever means necessary.

Gaslit was created by showrunner Robbie Pickering. The show is inspired by the first season of the podcast Slow Burn, developed by Leon Neyfakh. Neyfakh served as a creative consultant for Gaslit, with director Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic, 28 Hotel Rooms) serving as executive producer together with Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton through their banner Esmail Corp, and Anonymous Content and Slate's Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin. Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill will be co-executive producers.

Gaslit also stars Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy, and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell. Commenting on the series' take on the Watergate scandal, Pickering said that "Martha was the first and loudest voice to speak out against the bumbling criminality of a crooked Presidential administration, and she was one of the most complicated public martyrs of the era."

Gaslit is scheduled to premiere on April 24 on Starz. Check out the new images below.

