Fans looking forward to the upcoming limited series Gaslit can get a good look at what's in store, as Starz has released a new trailer for the series about a shockingly true story from the Watergate scandal. The trailer beings with Attorney General John N. Mitchell (Sean Penn) receiving a phone call that a security guard discovered the men who were breaking into Watergate. The person on the phone then expresses concern to Mitchell about his wife, Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), and her knowledge of the scandal.

The trailer then shows Martha Mitchell being exactly the kind of problem they expect her to be. It then shows the different reactions the public has to Martha, with some praising her for telling the truth and others dismissing her as unreliable. John tells Martha not to give any more interviews to the press, but Martha refuses. The trailer then shifts to focusing on how Martha could be a liability — and how someone has decided to do something about it. The trailer ramps up the mind games as Martha is told she's paranoid and that none of what she believes about Watergate actually happened.

Joining Roberts and Penn in the series will be Dan Stevens (as John Dean), Betty Gilpin (as Mo Dean), Shea Whigham (as G. Gordon Liddy), and Darby Camp (as Marty Mitchell). Roberts will also serve as an executive producer through Red Om Films. The series was created by Robbie Pickering, who will also be the series showrunner and an executive producer. "I'm so happy to have the opportunity to share the heartbreaking, fascinating story of Martha Mitchell with the world," Pickering previously said about the series. "Martha was the first and loudest voice to speak out against the bumbling criminality of a crooked Presidential administration, and she was one of the most complicated public martyrs of the era."

Image via Starz

RELATED: 'Gaslit': STARZ Watergate Series Adds Patton Oswalt, Carlos Valdes, and More to Cast

Matt Ross will direct the series; his previous directing work includes Captain Fantastic and 28 Hotel Rooms. He will also be an executive producer for the series. Gaslit is based on the first season of the podcast Slow Burn, created by Leon Neyfakh. Neyfakh was a consultant on the series. Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton will be executive producers through their banner Esmail Corp. Anonymous Content and Slate's Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin will also be executive producers for the series. Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill will be co-executive producers. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Gaslit is scheduled to premiere on April 24 on Starz. In the meantime, fans can check out the new trailer and character posters below:

7 Essential Movie Performances By Julia Roberts

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Adam Luchies (137 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies