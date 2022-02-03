STARZ has released new images and trailer for their upcoming limited series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, Gaslit, along with revealing its release date. The political thriller will premiere on all STARZ platforms on Sunday, April 24 at 9 PM ET/PT.

Revealed at the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) Winter 2022 Press Tour, the new images and teaser from STARZ put a spotlight on the upcoming drama series about the untold stories of the Watergate Scandal. Based on the first season of the critically acclaimed Slow Burn podcast, the series will focus on Martha Mitchell, played by Roberts, who is the first person to blow the scandal wide open. The photos and teaser focus on Roberts and Penn, who will be playing her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell, and the transformations the performers went through to embody these real-life characters.

"Gaslit is the Watergate story you’ve never heard before. At the center of the show is Martha Mitchell, an unlikely whistleblower who is the first person to bust the whole scandal wide open and ultimately becomes the subject of a vicious White House smear campaign enacted in part by her own beloved husband, Attorney General John Mitchell. We also feature John Dean, a hotshot administration lawyer dragged into the coverup and thrust into the spotlight with his acerbic, whip-smart wife, Mo,” says Robbie Pickering, Creator, Executive Producer, and Showrunner of Gaslit. “The goal in making this project has always been to bring real humanity to this subject, which yields a far richer and more relatable story than the standard male-driven political dramas about the period. I can’t wait for viewers to experience the extraordinary performances in this remarkable ensemble, led by Julia Roberts, brought to life in this thrilling, stranger-than-fiction tale of marriage, love, betrayal, and ultimately, hope.”

Image via Starz

Along with Roberts and Penn, Gaslit has an all star cast including Patton Oswalt, Carlos Valdes, Nat Faxon, Erinn Hayes, Patrick Walker, Raphael Sbarge, Chris Conner, Anne Dudek, Brian Geraghty, Nelson Franklin, Reed Diamond, Johnny Berchtold, Adam Ray, Billy Smith, Allison Tolman, J.C. MacKenzie, Chris Bauer, Hamish Linklater, Chris Messina, Betty Gilpin, Dan Stevens, Shea Whigham, and Darby Camp. The creator of the Slow Burn podcast, Leon Neyfakh, was consulted on the project. Matt Ross acted as both director and executive producer with Pickering alongside Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, and Roberts served as executive producers. Co-executive producers on the project are Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill.

Gaslit is set to premiere Sunday, April 24 across all STARZ platforms at 9 PM ET/PT. You can see the first look images and the brand-new trailer as well as read the official description for the upcoming limited series down below.

Image via Starz

Image via Starz

Image via Starz

Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down. The story will center on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite her party affiliation, she’s the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted advisor and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless – yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife – he’ll be forced to choose between Martha and the President.

youtube.com/watch?v=VQQSrbSw9M0

