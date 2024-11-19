Whenever a director earns a cult following, fans of their work usually can't wait to see what they come up with next. Gaspar Noé claimed his spot among the biggest filmmakers in the world by helming shocking and controversial titles such as Irreversible and Climax. Away from feature-film directing since 2021, the filmmaker spoke to Variety and revealed that one of his next projects might be one of his most shocking yet: a kids' movie.

For anyone who's seen Noé's work, it's pretty easy to understand why the French-Argentine director would never be associated with a kids' story. The director tends to touch on sensitive and controversial themes such as sexual freedom, death and existential questions — not exactly the kind of themes you find in Finding Nemo or Paddington in Peru. Noé told Variety that he "would like to do a movie with young children, or a movie for children,” and explained what kind of angle he thinks would be interesting to explore in that universe. He stated:

“Kids are like small adults. When we are kids we are in danger. You are exposed to everything. I’m very attached to kids in life though I don’t have kids. The relationship you have with kids is direct and playful. I would like to do a movie with little kids. They relate to fragility, they relate to the dangers that they’re exposed to."

Kids' Movies Are Not Always Upbeat and Drama-Free

Close

Of course, a kids' movie doesn't necessarily have to be upbeat and innocent. Several directors have used the innocence of children to tell pretty bleak stories. One of the 80s biggest classics Stand By Me (based on a short story by Stephen King) is led by a group of children who are starting to pay attention to the complexities of adult life. Anora's director Sean Baker also told a pretty hard-to-watch story through the eyes of three kids in The Florida Project. And even movies that have kids as target audiences like How To Train Your Dragon and Bridge to Terabithia didn't shy away from revealing some harsh realities of life to small children. So Noé might use any of those approaches.

Noé also hinted that there are other genres he'd like to play with, especially "documentary, war film, and horror." The filmmaker joked that he probably should defy narrative conventions and "try to mix those three genres," which is exactly the kind of thing that Gaspar Noé fans expect from his projects. In any case, the director is yet to reveal what is going to be his next directing effort.

Stick to Collider to find out more news about Gaspar Noé's next movie as soon as it is announced.