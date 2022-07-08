Gaspar Noé is known for his highly controversial films that are often very explicit and displeasing. Often these films crawl under your skin and feel even more haunting than a regular horror film due to their controversial themes. His films often create a very mixed reaction from audiences as they are very challenging and aren't for the faint of heart, often being bare explorations into abuse, sex, and violence.

RELATED: Five Disturbing Horror Movies to Get You Into the New French Extremity

If you find yourself sensitive to this subject matter, you should probably skip out on the films on this list. All of Noé's films are confrontational in one way or another but are told in such a fascinating and purposeful way, making him one of the more interesting filmmakers of recent years.

7) 'Love' (2015) — 6.0/10

Love follows an American man (Karl Glusman) living in Paris and his highly sexual relationship with a woman named Electra (Aomi Muyock). The film is known for its very erotic and unsimulated sex scenes that showcase an aspect of the relationships explored within the film.

This is often seen as one of Noé's lesser films as it lacks a lot of development and has a tolled reception because of the way the film decides to show sex. However, it still feels like a signature film in Noé's style and has a lot of elements to appreciate.

6) 'Lux Æterna' (2019) — 6.3/10

Image via Yellow Veil Pictures

Lux Æterna follows two actors as they attempt to make a film about witches. However, chaos ensues as the production for the film goes off the rails. The film is like a metafictional experience as the two actors are playing fictional versions of themselves during the production of a movie.

RELATED: The 25 Best Psychological Thrillers of All Time

The film is very experimental with its visual style and adapts the split-screen imagery that Noé later uses in his film Vortex. The film also has a lot of epileptic imagery, frequently featuring flashing colors and lights. This is a staple of Noé's style, but this film takes it to the next level, showcasing some striking visuals that might blind the viewer due to their intensity. It's a very experimental film that doesn't always hit the mark, and the immense amount of flashing lights does get overbearing quickly. However, it's still a unique experience for anyone who wants to watch it.

5) 'Climax' (2018) — 6.9/10

This is one of the more anxiety-inducing films out of all of Noé's work, more than the already distressing nature of all his films. Climax follows a group of dancers who collectively start suffering from an awful drug trip. The film never reveals what exactly they are hallucinating, but their anguish is conveyed through all the actors' excellent physical and emotional performances.

The film is an intentionally uncomfortable experience that leaves you with such emotional dread, and that's what makes it great. The film's intentions of providing this sense of paranoia are clear, and Noé achieves this within this fantastic piece of filmmaking with great visuals, choreography, and performances.

4) 'Enter the Void' (2009) — 7.2/10

Enter the Void is a truly psychedelic experience. It follows a drug dealer named Oscar (Nathaniel Brown) who dies in a horrible sequence of events, however, the film continues to tell his story from his perspective post-mortem. It essentially showcases Oscar's soul as he wanders about the world, haunting the people around him and having his life flash before his eyes.

The film features incredible cinematography captured in a mixture of the first and third-person sequences and presented in several extremely impressive continuous takes. The film feels like a very atmospheric and mind-bending video game as we follow Oscar through this trip and slowly learn more about him and the people affected by his death as the film goes on.

3) 'I Stand Alone' (1998) — 7.3/10

Image via Strand Releasing

Noé's first feature-length debut is certainly impressive as it is distressing. I Stand Alone is a fascinating character study that follows the life of a hopeless, lecherous butcher (Philippe Nahon).

RELATED: The 25 Best Thrillers of the 21st Century (So Far)

Noé knows how to study the flaws and neuroses that can fester in a particular person down to an intimate level. Most of the film is told from the perspective of the Butcher's internal monologue, which gives a profound insight into his character. I Stand Alone is a great debut showcasing Noé's distinct style and trajectory.

2) 'Irréversible' (2002) — 7.3/10

Out of all of Noé's nightmarish films, this is definitely his most disturbing. Although most of his other films are already horrifying, this one takes the cake at being almost unwatchable. Irréversible tells the story of a tragic night in Paris where a woman gets brutally sexual and physically assaulted.

The film's title Irréversible references the unique framing device the film chooses to tell the story as the film takes place in reverse-chronological order. The title, however, also comments on the film's themes and the unfortunate irreversible damage that someone can experience. The film is genuinely gut-wrenching, and viewer discretion is most definitely advised. Despite how disturbing the film is, though, it isn't in bad faith as it takes its content incredibly seriously.

1) 'Vortex' (2021) — 7.5/10

Image via Utopia

Vortex is Noé's most recent film, following an elderly couple struggling with deteriorating mental and physical problems. It is a heartbreaking film that showcases the unfortunate inevitability of time and getting older.

Noé has stated that the film was conceived based on some of his personal experiences, such as his mother living with dementia and him surviving a near-fatal brain hemorrhage in 2020. The film was also derived from the fact that Noé wanted to tell a story about the complications of real life and how the effect of aging can connect with many people.

KEEP READING: Every A24 Horror Movie Ranked From Worst to Best