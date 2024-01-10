Gaspar Noé is the provocative Argentine-Italian director behind fiery films like the art thriller Irréversible, erotic drama Love and, most recently, the character study Vortex starring giallo filmmaker Dario Argento. His most well-known projects may be the unrelentingly bleak I Stand Alone and the first-person fantasy Enter the Void. The latter is particularly famous for its gorgeous title sequence, which is often ranked among the greatest of all time.

Like most bold filmmakers, Noé is a student of the medium who watches many, many movies. He has spoken at length about dozens of his favorites, explaining how they inspired him or shaped his approach to storytelling. These are some of Gaspar Noé's most intriguing recommendations, which should appeal to fans of his intense filmography.

10 'Angst' (1983)

Director: Gerald Kargl

This Austrian psychological horror centers on K. (Erwin Leder), a psychopathic criminal who is released from prison and immediately resumes his gruesome killing spree. He eventually breaks into a home and unleashes his violence on the family living there, sharing details about his traumatic childhood and unstable mental state. What sets Angst apart is its unorthodox narrative structure and intense first-person perspective, achieved through the use of subjective camera techniques.

Although quite underseen, Angst has something of a small cult following, who appreciate Leder's committed performance and the intricate camerawork. A deeply controversial film, Angst was banned in several countries. Noé called it "a great lesson in visual imagination but also in psychopathology." "This film, still poorly known in Anglo-Saxon countries, was my perpetual point of reference while shooting I Stand Alone. It's the most emotional film about a murderer that I've ever seen," he explains.

9 'Jason and the Argonauts' (1963)

Director: Don Chaffey

Jason and the Argonauts is a classic fantasy adventure known for its groundbreaking visual effects by the legendary Ray Harryhausen. It's a fun riff on Greek mythology, with Todd Armstrong in the role of the hero Jason. He sets out on a perilous quest to retrieve the Golden Fleece, encountering mythical creatures and facing various challenges along the way. These are realized through stop-motion, which looks quaint now but was cutting-edge at the time.

One of the film's most iconic scenes is the spectacular skeleton battle, a testament to Harryhausen's talent. "Jason and the Argonauts is the very first movie that I ever remember watching," Noé said. "And I remember being in front of my TV all alone, watching skeletons fighting with swords. For me, it was magic. I guess the emotion was so strong that the memory of the room and the TV still piques my mind [...] I have a lot of respect for those movies, like the old King Kong, which create a grand world with the [stop-motion] tricks."

8 'I Am Cuba' (1964)

Director: Mikhail Kalatozov

Image via Mosfilm

"I am Cuba, the Cuba of the casinos, but also of the people." This Soviet-Cuban co-production consists of various vignettes about the Cuban people and their struggles. The first story follows the struggles of a poor sugarcane farmer, the second depicts the decadent nightlife of Havana before the revolution, the third portrays the oppression faced by a student activist, and the final narrative focuses on a rural farmer joining the rebels.

I Am Cuba is a work of propaganda that went largely unnoticed on release but was acclaimed decades later for its innovative long takes and sweeping camera moves. For instance, the opening scene's acrobatic tracking shots have since become iconic. They're definitely impressive, especially since they're from a time before Steadicam. Noé called I Am Cuba "a revolutionary and lyrical film where the movements turn the camera into a symphonic instrument, and one of the principal sources of inspiration for my long sequence shots in Irreversible and Enter the Void."

7 'Scorpio Rising' (1964)

Director: Kenneth Anger

Close

Scorpio Rising is a groundbreaking short film by experimental pioneer Kenneth Anger. It's a unique amalgamation of pop culture imagery, homoeroticism, and a pulsating soundtrack featuring songs from popular artists of the time. The plot, if one could call it that, revolves around a young man's (Bruce Byron) fascination with the biker subculture. Scenes with the bikers are intercut with religious iconography and historical pictures, sometimes very provocatively.

The soundtrack is the driving force here. Anger deploys songs by artists like Elvis, Ray Charles, and Ricky Nelson to great effect. As a result, Scorpio Rising is now considered a forerunner of the music video. Its devotees include Nicolas Winding Refn and Martin Scorsese. "A film as unique as it is perfect," Noé said of it. "Much like with Un Chien Andalou, I can watch it on repeat and never get bored. A great aesthetic experience that can only be compared to Anger's other masterpiece, Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome."

6 'The Mother and the Whore' (1973)

Director: Jean Eustache

Image via Janus

This sprawling, existential French film centers on the tumultuous love triangle involving Alexandre (Jean-Pierre Léaud), a disillusioned young man; Marie (Bernadette Lafont), a nurse; and Veronika (Françoise Lebrun), a woman working as a hairdresser. Set against the backdrop of post-1968 Paris, the characters engage in intense philosophical discussions, probing the nature of love, commitment, and societal expectations. Alexandre is self-absorbed and rudderless; if his character is meant to be a portrait of the era's young intellectuals, it's not a flattering one.

There's no real plot. Rather, the film serves up lengthy dialogue scenes, naturalistic performances, and a frank portrayal of human relationships. The Mother and the Whore was polarizing on release but is now generally regarded as one of the best French movies of the 1970s. "It's the most existentialist, raw, deep film about the impossible nature of romantic love in the modern Western world," Noé said. "I had the enormous chance to work with Françoise Lebrun, its lead actress, on my film Vortex."

5 'Day of Wrath' (1943)

Director: Carl Theodor Dreyer

Close

Day of Wrath takes place in 17th-century Denmark during the time of the witch trials. The lead character is Anne Pedersdotter (Lisbeth Movin), a young woman who marries the elderly pastor, Reverend Absalon Pederssøn (Thorkild Roose), to save her mother, who was accused of witchcraft. Anne feels cold toward Pederssøn but develops feelings for his son, Martin (Preben Lerdorff Rye). However, their romance threatens to cast her life into turmoil.

Dreyer is the godfather of Danish cinema, and this is one of his major works. Atmospheric cinematography and nuanced performances are at a premium here. Thematically, Day of Wrath is a sophisticated exploration of guilt and dogmatism, which some have interpreted as an allegory for the Nazi occupation of Denmark. Noé listed it as an all-time favorite. Notably, Day of Wrath is part of the select collection of movies that hold a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

4 'Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome' (1954)

Director: Kenneth Anger

Image via Mystic Fire Video

Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome is another avant-garde film by Kenneth Anger. The title refers to the poem "Kubla Khan" by Samuel Taylor Coleridge. Endlessly surreal, it invites viewers into a hallucinatory and symbolic realm where myth, ritual, and the subconscious converge. The dreamlike plot revolves around a ceremonial gathering attended by various historical and mythological figures, including the occultist Aleister Crowley, the Great Beast, and gods like Shiva and Osiris, all portrayed by costumed participants.

"When I did Enter The Void, I was thinking of both Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome and the end of 2001: A Space Odyssey," Noé said. "There are not many movies that I see that make me feel like I am on good drugs. Inauguration Of The Pleasure Dome is so trippy!" Indeed, Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome is like taking a wild, hectic, confusing trip; it might not necessarily be enjoyable, but it is certainly memorable.

3 'Häxan' (1922)

Director: Benjamin Christensen

Image via Svensk Filmindustri

Blending documentary and dramatization, this silent horror explores the historical persecution of women accused of witchcraft, examining the superstitions, societal fears, and religious hysteria that fueled these witch hunts. Häxan is structured as a series of vignettes, combining video essay-like sequences with fantastical reenactments of witchcraft trials and demonic rituals. In addition, director Benjamin Christensen proposes rational explanations for alleged instances of sorcery. There's a lot of striking and unsettling imagery here, especially for a movie that's over a hundred years old.

Noé named the film as one he would've liked to have made. "The movie starts with a closeup of Benjamin Christensen describing the lives of so-called witches during the inquisition, most of whom were not even witches, just women who were accused," Noé said. "It's like a replayed documentary about the horror of ancient times in Western society – very educative, like a period educational horror movie [...] Häxan is a masterpiece. There should be a remake."

2 'The Ballad Of Narayama' (1958)

Director: Keisuke Kinoshita

Image via Toei Co. Ltd.

Set in a remote mountain village during the Edo period, The Ballad of Narayama tells the poignant and tragic story of a community adhering to an ancient custom. According to tradition, when individuals reach the age of seventy, they are expected to climb the sacred mountain Narayama and embrace death to ease the burden on the community's resources. Orin (Kinuyo Tanaka), a resilient elderly woman, prepares to face this fate as she nears her seventieth year. The story is told in the style of traditional kabuki theater.

"What I liked when I saw that movie is that it was so colorful, so artistic," Noé said. "The beauty of The Ballad Of Narayama is that it makes you think that this is more than just narrative, it's art. I'm still in shock that Kinoshita is not as well known as Kenji Mizoguchi or Akira Kurosawa." The Ballad of Narayam is extreme yet visually wondrous and highly stylized, a truly unique film that will leave a lasting impression on whoever experiences it.

1 'Palindromes' (2004)

Director: Todd Solondz

Close

Palindromes is an unconventional comedy by Todd Solondz, the director of oddball gems like Happiness and Wiener-Dog. The narrative centers on Aviva, a 13-year-old girl on a surreal journey seeking love and identity. Throughout the movie, the character is played by eight different performers of varying ages, ethnicities, and body types, including Jennifer Jason Leigh. As the title suggests, Palindromes uses this concept to explore themes of symmetry, repetition, and the cyclical nature of life.

"Palindromes is a movie I've seen ten times that I show to all my friends on DVD," Noé said. "From all of this list, it's the one that makes me laugh the most. Todd Solondz is so funny, his humor is so black and so acid that I'm surprised that he made this film in the United States [...] The situations are so funny and so cruel at the same time."

