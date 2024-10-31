In a reality television genre that is filled with different kinds of hardcore competitions and intense challenges, no series is as thrilling as the classic cooking competition. Sure, watching people duke it out in physical competitions or outmaneuver one another with strategic gameplay is amazing, but no show can offer as much skill and artistry in a single episode as those that focus on a group of talented chefs showing off their craft. It's created amazing programs for decades that, while entertaining, are inherently daunting as viewers hear about all that it takes to succeed in this craft — which is what makes Gastronauts so necessary.

Created by the streaming service Dropout TV, while still a competition series, the setups trades out your usual panel of professional judges for a rotating panel of comedians who force the players to cook based on the wildest prompts imaginable. It makes an overwhelming, unique and hilarious cooking show, yet beyond that, one that adds a level of accessibility this subgenre often lacks. With every cooking program taking time to spotlight the years of training, this form of success takes or uses complex terminology that few viewers understand, it can make cooking seem like something your average person will never have the time to really excel at. By highlighting the competitors' expertise through comedy and focusing on uplifting rather than demeaning, Gastronauts makes a cooking show that anybody could actually see themselves in.

Cooking Competitions Are the Bread and Butter of Reality TV

Gastronauts definitely isn't the first cooking show to throw in some special twist that spices up the competition. Sure, your more straightforward series like Master Chef and Chopped are famous for tasking chefs to create great meals, but there are also programs like Cutthroat Kitchen that implement some jaw-dropping elements to complicate their players' fight to win even further. Yet for all of their different angles and twists, there is one thing all of these cooking shows have in common: they look really, really hard. Whether simple or saucy, the challenges presented are always met by chefs who have often dedicated years to these crafts and use every opportunity to show off the wildly difficult skills that have allowed them to make a name in their field. And they should; finding acclaim as a chef is an extremely difficult task and each of these people should proudly display their talent. Yet while deserved and still entertaining, this focus on acclaim immediately establishes a barrier between the audience and those cooking onscreen, with each series' focus on the intricacies of these meals — often without taking the time to explain them to those watching — creating an image of culinary excellence that may appear unattainable for people who can't devote their careers to the preparation of food.

Enter Gastronauts, a series that focuses on humor as much as it does the cooking at its center. Hosted by comedian and food aficionado Jordan Myrick, the interstellar-themed program sees three chefs from various ends of the culinary spectrum (from restaurant owners, to food YouTubers, to private chefs) have to appease the very particular requests of the revolving panel of comedians who accompany Myrick in each episode. Every food competition has challenges, but never like; from "make the heaviest thing possible" to "horniest," these contestants have to flex every creative muscle they have to try and find a meal that matches their clientele's demands. It's a premise that doesn't skimp on legitimate gourmet talents, though, as each player puts together truly astounding meals befitting any esteemed cooking competition. Yet the show manages to imbue each by them tirelessly working with a sense of comedy that both the judges and contestants clearly enjoy and, whether intentional or not, utilizes an approach that makes this high-level cooking appear possible for everyone watching at home.

Gastronauts Is Asking the Real Food Questions

As mentioned before, while funny, Gastronauts is still filled with all the intricate kinds of cooking you'd see on a more serious food competition show. Yet the series' editing doesn't try to over-intellectualize cooking like many others do and instead focuses more on the chef's own approach to the artform itself. As Myrick strolls around the rocket-themed set, she asks for their opinions while cracking jokes to help unwind these fierce competitors, easing their stress while helping to de-mystify the choices audiences are watching them make. It humanizes the cooking process beyond following recipes and implementing some kind of intricate method, instead of showing the thought that goes into each choice and how each chef's personality will impact whatever they create. Along with this, the constant back-and-forth between scenes of cooking and the comedians bantering with one another creates a joyously competitive vibe that shirks the severe judgment most other programs try to embody.

It creates a jovial energy around cooking that is often missing from other competition shows and makes viewers feel lighthearted before getting to what many fans are actually there to see: the food. The best cooking shows are the ones that make watchers hungry, and Gastronauts does that flawlessly with both the cameras' and judges' focus on the delicious food these chefs manage to create. The panel isn't hesitant to rave about each piece presented and will often make the contestants blush as they blatantly express how talented they are. And along with this positive, giddy energy, the series continues to make itself accessible by featuring meals that are both extremely complex and refreshingly simple. There are jaw-dropping creations like an oyster shooter with flecks of edible gold in it, yes, but also things like a deep-fried banana and a fun spin on the classic hamburger helper. These are meals that people could easily create in their own kitchen and the judges treat them with the level of respect that they would any dish from a Michelin-star restaurant.

'Gastronauts': Prepare for Takeoff

Gastronauts treats all food equally, recognizing that quality isn't based on perceived luxury and refusing to dock competitors (like many other shows do) for creating something that may appear simple. If it's delicious, it's delicious, and in respecting that universal truth, the show spotlights meals that viewers can relate to making and, with the approachable vibe of the entire show, believe they actually could if they wanted to. For all of its welcoming innovation, there are certain aspects of your more typical cooking competitions that Gastronauts could benefit from adopting. While it's always exciting to see what funny personalities will fill the judging panel in each episode, the variety of tastes on display can often confuse the editing as what one person loves has been seen as utterly disgusting to another.

Even more, while the comedy is always welcome, the show has an issue between balancing scenes of the comedians chatting with the beautiful cooking most viewers come to watch. Yet while it's freshman outing definitely has some flaws, Gastronauts serves as a kind of cooking show that is not only completely unique but overwhelmingly necessary. The show meets viewers at their level by not only respecting the food they know they like but walking them through what it is possible to create. Skill is required to create astounding meals, of course, but with its focus on creating a funny, welcoming space, the series offers a kind of competition that even your most basic baker can see themselves in. It uses humor as a way of making culinary creation seem possible and helps to empower longtime cooking show fans and make them truly believe: hey, I can do that too. Gastronauts is available to watch on Dropout in the U.S.

