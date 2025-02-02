Few movies are as important to the history of color filmmaking as Gate of Hell. Released in 1953, it was one of Japan's earliest films to be shot in color, and director Teinosuke Kinugasa took full advantage of this new technology by filling the screen with dazzling images. Yet it isn't just its technical significance that makes Gate of Hell a lasting classic. The film, which won Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Costume Design, starts off as a samurai epic before burrowing deeper into something more Shakespearean. The result is a visually stunning study of how love can turn into obsession, and how obsession can lead to madness.

'Gate of Hell' Explores Classic Themes of Jealousy and Mania