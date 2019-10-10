Watch Gaten Matarazzo Prank People into Thinking They’re Getting a Paycheck LOL

0

Netflix has one of two things on their hands with Prank Encounters: It’s either the next Jackass or Punk’d in the making, or it’s a darkly comedic satirical commentary on the state of America’s unemployed society in 2019, something befitting Black Mirror‘s best send-ups. Something tells me it’ll have the success of the former without the self-awareness of the latter. But hey, at least someone’s getting a laugh!

The premise sees “That kid from Stranger Things” Gaten Matarazzo hosting a “terrifying and hilarious” prank show that brings hopefuls looking for employment in for a job interview only to put them into some twisted situations. It’s a weird mix. And as this first trailer shows, even Matarazzo’s not entirely sure what to make of it. It’s probably not as mean-spirited as it sounds, even if it does come across a bit tone-deaf. The “contestants”, unwitting or otherwise at the outset, likely had to sign away consent before their segments aired anyway; at least they’ll have a story to tell. Not a steady paycheck, mind you, but a story, which is just as good, right?

Prank Encounters terrorizes your local workspace starting October 25th; be sure to add it to your wish list now, if you’re so inclined. Check out the … “terrifying and hilarious” (?) trailer below:

This October, don’t go outside, don’t open the door, and don’t trust anyone… especially Gaten Matarazzo! Prank Encounters is the most elaborate hidden camera prank show ever devised.

