Gaten Matarazzo, who portrays Dustin Henderson on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, is set to make another appearance on Broadway as Jared Kleinman in the musical Dear Evan Hansen. This news comes just shy of the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere on May 27.

Based on a book by Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is about a high school boy with social anxiety who pretends he was good friends with a deceased student. The Broadway production made its debut at the Music Box Theatre in December 2016 and would eventually win six Tony Awards. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote both the music and lyrics for Dear Evan Hansen with Alex Lacamoire as orchestrator. A film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen premiered on September 24, 2021, with Stephen Chbosky as director.

Dear Evan Hansen producer Stacey Mindich revealed the news about Matarazzo's casting. The show will also star Ann Sanders as Cynthia Murphy with Noah Kieserman as Connor Murphy and Ciara Alyse Harris as Alana Beck, both of whom appeared on the show’s North American tour. The show is set to begin on July 19.

"Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company," Matarazzo said in a statement shared with Deadline. "This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity."

Dear Evan Hansen won't feature Matarazzo's first Broadway appearance as the actor previously starred in Priscilla Queen of the Desert as Benjamin, before joining Les Misérables as Gavroche/Petit Gervais. He also appeared in productions of Cinderella and Into the Woods.

The final trailer for Season 4 of Stranger Things dropped a few days ago and gave fans a look back at the three previous seasons. The series premiered on Netflix in the summer of 2016 with Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Noel Schapp, and Caleb McLaughlin starring as four friends who happen upon a young girl with telepathic abilities, portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown. Stranger Things Season 2 premiered in October 2017 with Season 3 debuting in July 2018. Over the years, Stranger Things won multiple awards, including six Primetime Emmys, four Golden Globes, and one Critics' Choice Television Award.

Stranger Things Season 4 hits Netflix on May 27. Matarazzo joins Dear Evan Hansen on July 19.

