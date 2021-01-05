Put your hands together, once again, for Mehrunes Dagon, daedric prince of Destruction.

While The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the gift that keeps on giving for Bethesda, the studio has also put significant effort into their continuing online franchise Elder Scrolls Online. The MMORPG, developed by Zenimax, launched back in 2014 and it's enjoyed updates ever since. The latest arrives this very year.

Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion will be available on PS5 / PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC/Mac at an undetermined date later this calendar year, but we'll get our next bit of info with a Global Reveal Event on January 21st at 5pm EST.

ESO’s Creative Director Rich Lambert and some unannounced special guests from the ESO development team are expected to talk about the expansion’s new worlds, challenges, systems, and adventures. You can watch live on Twitch, and if you watch with a linked account with Drops enabled, you’ll also receive Twitch Drops and the Viridescent Dragon Frog pet (seen below), completely free.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Destruction comes to Tamriel with the Gates of Oblivion, The Elder Scrolls Online’s next big year-long adventure. Tune in to the Global Reveal Event via twitch.tv/Bethesda on January 21 at 5PM EST to get a first look at ESO’s upcoming Chapter, DLCs, and the epic new storyline that’ll take you and your companions to the very edge of oblivion.

After the presentation, Jessica Folsom and Gina Bruno from the ESO Community Team will host an official ESO Live Special that aims to "dive deeper into some of the big reveals and discuss everything you need to know about the year’s upcoming releases." Keep an eye out for more info before and after the scheduled announcement; we'll provide updates as we get them. Stay tuned!

Image via Bethesda, Zenimax

