There is nothing more fun than a film centered around a board game. Whether it be the classic Jumanji or the underrated gem Game Night, these types of films have always supplied a thrilling sense of adventure along with endless laughs. Now the newest film in this sub-genre, Gatlopp: Hell of a Game, is coming out in June. In preparation for your next game night, XYZ Films has dropped a devilish new trailer for this supernatural comedy.

The trailer does a nice job of presenting the plot of the film as we see a group of friends reunite to reminisce about their youth. Of course that involves drinking and stumbling upon this board game Gatlopp — which happens to have a supernatural twist to it. If someone does not beat it by sunrise, the players will all be spending the remainder of their lives playing the game in hell. One of the things this trailer does well is showcasing the great chemistry of its cast. The footage has a really high energy to it, and you can definitely buy that these characters have been best friends for years.

It also helps that all the characters' over-the-top reactions to their dire situation are extremely amusing, which adds to the joyful insanity of this trailer. One of the stars of the film, Emmy Raver-Lampman, is no stranger to the hilariously absurd as she is one of the stars of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. That being said, it is going to be fun to see her play this board game full of ghosts and deadly traps.

This is a trailer and story many could easily relate to – we've all gotten together with our high school or college friends to desperately try to relive the magic of our youth. This trailer captures that feeling and how hard it is to relive those carefree years. That is even before the supernatural board game is introduced.

Gatlopp feels like it combines what people loved about films like Jumanji and Game Night with the hilarious commentary on the struggles of maintaining lifelong friendships. There are so many memorably funny moments from this trailer like our characters getting shot with arrows and being literally transported to hell. With a trailer that plays like reuniting with a friend you haven't seen in years, Gatlopp is a film that people should keep on their radar.

Gatlopp: Hell of a Game is directed by Alberto Belli and written by Jim Mahoney. The film stars Raver-Lampman, Mahoney, Jon Bass, Sarunas J. Jackson, Shelley Hennig, John Ales, and Amy Davidson. Gatlopp releases in theaters and on-demand on June 16, 2022.

You can watch the full trailer down below.

Here's the official synopsis for Gatlopp: Hell of a Game:

A group of old friends reunites for a nostalgic evening of fun and games after a decade apart. After one too many, they decide to play a drinking game, but it’s quickly revealed that this game comes with supernatural stakes. Mischief leads to mayhem, and the group realizes that if they can’t come together to win the game by sunrise, they will be forced to play for eternity - in hell

