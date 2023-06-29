Showtime has scrapped its plan for the Gattaca series, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed. The series was announced back in March with Emmy Award-winning duo Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa at the helm and was billed as a sequel to the classic sci-fi starring Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, taking place a generation after the events of the original film. However, Sony Pictures Television which produced the series is looking to shop the project elsewhere, which would have brought the Homeland creators back to Showtime.

The news does not come as a surprise as Showtime has been scrapping shows under its new leadership and has been reviewing all of its programming. Gattaca is not alone as the series that got greenlit and scrapped, joining the list is Seasoned, the comedy inspired by and starring real-life married couple Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody. Furthermore, two more projects Split and Sweetness were also scrapped in the development stage.

Showtime’s New Content Strategy

The network had a change of leadership when Chris McCarthy took over the network from longtime CEO David Nevins and the effects of the leadership change were visible right from the start. Earlier this week Showtime merged with Paramout+ to provide the latter with a competitive edge over streamers like Netflix and Max, which itself rebranded recently as David Zaslav, and the team tries to make WBD more profitable. Under its new strategy, Showtime is looking to invest in intellectual property that it owns rather than licensed content like Gattaca. For this reason, the network has had a slew of cancellations including series like I Love That For You, The L Word: Generation Q, Let the Right One In, American Gigolo and many more.

The network plans to serve content in three broad categories viz anti-heroes such as Dexter and Your Honor, high-stake worlds like Billions and Homeland, and diverse cultures wherein current series like Fellow Travelers and The Chi fit the bill. For it has turned IP’s like Dexter and Billions into multiple-series franchises and per the report, The Chi is also set to get the same spin-off treatment as its counterparts.

Watch out for this space to know further developments on Gattaca and you can check out the trailer of the original movie below: