We’re only a few days away from the premiere of the final episode of one of Britain’s most-watched sitcoms, and, of course, the BBC has blessed fans with photos, teasing the fun to come amid the festivities. The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special is set to air on December 25 on BBC One and will see the return of the Shipman and West families after five years off-screen. Not to mention, the episode takes place half a decade after Nessa (Ruth Jones) got down on one knee to Smithy (James Corden) in the 2019 Christmas special, asking him to marry her.

As shared by Digital Spy, the new photos from the Gavin & Stacey finale feature Gavin (Mathew Horne), Stacey (Joanna Page), Nessa, and Smithy in high spirits, with Gwen, Jason, and Uncle Bryn also joining in what appears to be a festive gathering at Pam and Mick's home in Billericay, Essex. In one image, Nessa and Stacey dance back-to-back in Pam and Mick's living room, while another sees Smithy collapsed in hysterics on the sofa alongside Gavin, Nessa, and Jason (Robert Wilfort).

Gavin & Stacey’s final chapter is not to be missed for anything! Given the show's history of breaking records, fans can expect nothing less from the new episode, whose official synopsis reads, "In Barry, Bryn's packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex; Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their seventeen-year marriage, and Gwen is behaving most strangely." Meanwhile, Nessa has also "started a new business venture," and Neil the Baby is "about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad."

The ‘Gavin & Stacey’ Christmas Special Will Be Beyond Expectations

Ever since the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special was announced, those involved in its creation have dropped a few updates here and there about what’s ahead. Creators Jones and Corden are among such but shy away from teasing concrete details; however, they gave one final info about the holiday episode not long ago via an interview with Big Issue. Jones said:

"I keep telling people this finale might not be what you are expecting. And I guarantee we will definitely not be coming back."

Corden then hinted at the episode highlighting the complications of love:

"What people are going to see on Christmas Day is the culmination of a 20-year love story, which hopefully shows, if nothing else, that love is complicated and messy and for everyone."

The Gavin & Stacey finale will arrive on Christmas.