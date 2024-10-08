After announcing on Friday, October 4 that the following Monday would be their final day, James Corden and the rest of the Gavin and Stacey cast officially waved goodbye one last time to the show's dedicated fans as they officially wrapped production on the final ever episode. In a video posted to X, the cast can be seen exiting The Tadross - better known as The Dolphin in the series - in Barry, as the sun sets both around them and on their iconic show. The likes of Corden, Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, and Ruth Jones wave and engage with their devotees as the cold, wet weather of the British Autumn can't wipe the bittersweet smiles from everyone's faces.

Gavin and Stacey's final Christmas special won't just be a fond homage to a series that began over 15 years ago, there are plenty of plot threads left to be tied up before that legendary closing track plays one last time. In particular, the 2019 festive special's huge cliffhanger involving Nessa's (Jones) marriage proposal to Smithy (Corden) will have to be cleared up. Given the series usually sticks to the natural progression of time outside the show, five years will have passed, meaning answers are inevitable. Not only that, but many will be expecting some resolution to the famous "fishing trip" saga, although perhaps that particular secret is best kept unwrapped. The Gavin and Stacey final episode will air on Christmas Day 2024.

'Gavin and Stacey's Goodbye is Bound to be Emotional

Image via Baby Cow Productions

Gavin and Stacey is, without doubt, one of the most successful sitcoms to come from British soil in the past 20 years. Because of this, the final farewell to these iconic characters was always going to be moving. Speaking to host Chris Evans on Virgin Radio, Corden made clear the melancholy nature of hanging up a series that was so pivotal in shaping many now-iconic careers. The man behind Smithy said:

"We will never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn has done. And we just looked at each other and we [Corden and Jones] were just like, ‘ah, isn’t that amazing?’ To even have the luxury of deciding to end it and to be in a position where people still care. It’s inconceivable to us – all of it. I just feel very emotional by all of it. Everything.”

Gavin and Stacey officially wraps filming on their final ever episode. You can catch the series right now on Peacock.

Gavin & Stacey Gavin & Stacey explores the relationship between Gavin, from Essex, and Stacey, from Wales, who fall in love after a long-distance online romance. Their cultural differences and the dynamic between their quirky families and friends provide a humorous backdrop as they navigate their budding relationship. Release Date May 13, 2007 Cast Joanna Page , Alison Steadman , Mathew Horne , James Corden , Ruth Jones , Larry Lamb , Melanie Walters , Rob Brydon Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Creator(s) James Corden , Ruth Jones Character(s) Stacey Shipman , Pam Shipman , Gavin Shipman , Smithy , Vanessa Jenkins , Mick Shipman , Gwen West , Bryn West Expand

Watch on Peacock