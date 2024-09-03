As confirmed by a post on James Corden's Instagram account, the final ever episode of the hit BBC comedy series Gavin and Stacey has officially started filming. Supported by the caption, "Day 1. Here we go x," the post showcases the return of Corden's character Smithy's iconic blue Volvo van as the cast and crew gear up for one final outing of the iconic series. The BBC themselves also celebrated the first day of filming with an Instagram post that showed the clapperboard, including information about the director and DOP, Christine Gernon and Ian Adrian. The BBC posted alongside the caption, "Oh. My. Christ. The final episode of Gavin & Stacey started filming today. Truth be told, we’re a little bit excited. Watch #GavinandStacey on #iPlayer this Christmas Day."

The return of Gavin and Stacey is once again taking place in Barry, the small coastal Welsh town that has become synonymous with the show. So synonymous has it become that floods of fans attended the first day of shooting, with Corden himself even having to head out to the crowds and politely ask them to move for fear of them getting in the shot. Gavin and Stacey returns on Christmas Day 2024, with this the very last time the Shipmans and the Wests will unite for one of their iconic festive celebrations.

The confirmed cast for the special includes the likes of Corden as Smithy, Ruth Jones as Nessa, Joanna Page as Stacey, Matthew Horne as Gavin, Rob Brydon as Bryn, Melanie Walters as Gwen, Alison Steadman as Pam, and Larry Lamb as Mick. It has also been rumored that Sheridan Smith might be reprising her role as Smithy's sister, Rudi, with confirmation on that front remaining to be seen. To find out any more casting information or other announcements regarding the finale, stay tuned to Collider.

The Last 'Gavin and Stacey' Special Ended on a Serious Cliffhanger

Despite the title suggesting otherwise, it is arguably not the relationship of Gavin and Stacey that drives the most interest in this beloved British series. Yes, it is they who bring together the two iconic families, and it is often their relationship that provides the plot for the majority of the episodes, but, now in a stable and long-term relationship, all eyes are firmly fixed on the will-they/won't-they relationship of their two best friends, Smithy and Nessa.

In the previous festive special in 2019, the unconventional family dynamic between Smithy, Nessa, and their child, Neil (the baby), was revealed to be working well. The two were co-parenting as friends, and Neil seemed a happy child who adored his parents equally. However, a drunken Christmas Eve sexual rendezvous between the pair - plus the arrival of Smithy's new girlfriend - certainly threw a spanner in the works, leading to a gripping episode that seemed to always teeter on the brink of drama. Then, in the episode's closing moments, Nessa surprised the world by getting down on one knee and proposing to Smithy, just as he had planned to do for his girlfriend that very same day. Did he say yes? Prepare to find out this Christmas.

Gavin and Stacey's final episode has begun filming. You can catch up on all three seasons right now on Peacock.

