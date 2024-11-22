After five years of waiting since the record-breaking previous festive special, Gavin and Stacey will be back this Christmas for one final outing that promises to finally put to bed many desperately burning questions. Did Smithy say yes? What happened on the fishing trip? Will little Neil always be called "The Baby"? With only just over a month to wait until those questions are possibly answered, excitement is rightly running high.

In preparation for the special, the BBC has released a first look at the main four actors - James Corden, Ruth Jones, Matthew Horne, and Joanna Page - standing in front of a wall in an homage to the first season's promotional image. It's expected that the coming special will repeat the last's impact and become the BBC's biggest hit of December 25, although it will have to compete with the returning sitcom Outnumbered, a festive special of Strictly Come Dancing, and the long-awaited feature-length return of Wallace and Gromit.

What is the 'Gavin and Stacey' Christmas Special About?

Image via BBC

The previous Christmas special, airing in 2019, was the first episode of Gavin and Stacey in a decade and managed to pick up without a hitch. Featuring already iconic moments such as Pam (Alison Steadman), Mick (Larry Lamb), Pete (Adrian Scarborough), and Dawn's (Julia Davis) drug-induced antics, the giving of taps as Christmas gifts, and, of course, Nessa getting down on one knee, hope is high that Gavin and Stacey will go out with a bang. An official synopsis for the episode reads:

"The final ever episode of this much-loved comedy classic. It's five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her... And a lot has happened in those five years. In Barry, Bryn's packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage, and Gwen is behaving most strangely. Nessa's started a new business venture and Neil the Baby's about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad... Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room, and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn's relationship."

A first look at the Gavin and Stacey final episode has been released. You can catch the series right now on Peacock.

Gavin & Stacey Gavin & Stacey explores the relationship between Gavin, from Essex, and Stacey, from Wales, who fall in love after a long-distance online romance. Their cultural differences and the dynamic between their quirky families and friends provide a humorous backdrop as they navigate their budding relationship. Release Date May 13, 2007 Cast Joanna Page , Alison Steadman , Mathew Horne , James Corden , Ruth Jones , Larry Lamb , Melanie Walters , Rob Brydon Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Creator(s) James Corden , Ruth Jones Character(s) Stacey Shipman , Pam Shipman , Gavin Shipman , Smithy , Vanessa Jenkins , Mick Shipman , Gwen West , Bryn West Expand

