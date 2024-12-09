It's been five years since Ruth Jones and James Corden's Gavin and Stacey last graced our screens for Christmas, and the tension has been palpable ever since. With Nessa's last-minute proposal and the fishing trip saga still to be concluded, millions of Gavin and Stacey fans around the world are on the edge of their seats to finally find out "what's occurrin'". Now, just weeks before the big day, Jones and Corden have offered yet another update, with this perhaps being the most intriguing yet. Speaking to British publication Big Issue, Jones said, "I keep telling people this finale might not be what you are expecting. And I guarantee we will definitely not be coming back." Corden adds:

"What people are going to see on Christmas Day is the culmination of a 20-year love story, which hopefully shows, if nothing else, that love is complicated and messy and for everyone."

The last Gavin and Stacey episode broke many records, becoming the most-viewed comedy in 17 years, viewed by more than 18 million people, and the country's most-viewed non-sporting event in a decade. Thanks to a genius blend of character comedy and relatable romantic drama, Gavin and Stacey has endeared itself to the hearts of fans worldwide ever since its 2007 debut. Sadly, this Christmas episode is set to be the last, with it guaranteed the Shipmans and Wests will never return. The final episode will air on the BBC on December 25, 2024.

Will the 'Gavin and Stacey' Christmas Special Answer All Those Burning Questions?

Image via Baby Cow Productions

Gavin and Stacey is undoubtedly one of the best British comedies of this century, with one main contributing factor being the show's dedication to teasing major plot points and returning to them time and again without ever giving concrete answers. For that reason, the series benefits from a fandom that wildly speculates about the show's many burning questions and has done so for over a decade. Speaking to The Radio Times, Bridgerton actor Robert Wilfort, the man behind Gavin and Stacey's Jason, gave a teasing suggestion about what viewers can expect from the upcoming finale's plot, and specifically about that fishing trip:

"People have their own versions of what they think happened. It's the great mystery of Gavin & Stacey! You never quite get to find out what happened… but I can't say any more, because it's possible you'll learn something if you watch the finale."

Ruth Jones and James Corden have given one final update on the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. You can catch the series right now on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved Gavin & Stacey Gavin & Stacey explores the relationship between Gavin, from Essex, and Stacey, from Wales, who fall in love after a long-distance online romance. Their cultural differences and the dynamic between their quirky families and friends provide a humorous backdrop as they navigate their budding relationship. Release Date May 13, 2007 Cast Joanna Page , Alison Steadman , Mathew Horne , James Corden , Ruth Jones , Larry Lamb , Melanie Walters , Rob Brydon Creator(s) James Corden , Ruth Jones

