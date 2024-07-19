The Big Picture James Corden and Ruth Jones completed the script for the upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

The cast will receive the script soon, with filming expected to start shortly.

Corden mentioned that rewriting the script has been challenging due to logistical issues but they are striving to make it economical.

There are only a few more months left before fans will see Gavin & Stacey return to small screens with one final special episode set to air this Christmas. With that, James Corden has great news about the series’ development, which he shared on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Thursday, July 18, confirming that he and co-creator Ruth Jones had finally completed the script for the Christmas special.

Speaking with Evans on the Virgin Radio show, Corden emotionally declared, "We finished it yesterday." He then revealed that he and Jones "had a drink" to celebrate the feat and did not hesitate to send the cast a photo "on our little chat group" announcing the news, saying. "We've finished our shows, and we finished the rewrites, and a script will be winding its way to you guys."

According to the English comedian, the script should get to the cast in the next couple of days, meaning that filming will happen any moment from now. He further spoke of writing the script, particularly "rewriting stuff," which he finds harder than any writing. "Writing is really fun because you can just go; anything can happen," Corden explained. "But when you rewrite stuff, you're dealing with a lot of logistics and 'Look, we might not be able to shoot that' or 'This needs to be in this location. Is there any way this can change?' And frankly, it's too long. What we have been doing the last few weeks really is just trying to make it as economical as possible."

'Gavin & Stacey' Announces Festive Return

Close

Almost two months before Corden’s latest update, it was officially confirmed that Gavin & Stacey would return for a Christmas special that will air on BBC One this December. At the time, the BBC's director of comedy, Jon Petrie, had no idea what the concluding script contained, but he was certain that screenwriters Corden and Jones had come up with "a brilliant idea and a brilliant story."

In the same month, Corden revealed that he and Jones had yet to finish the script for the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, while also confirming that filming would take place in September or October. Even so, the multi-faceted entertainer and his co-creator still kept details of the scripts under wraps, which the BBC exec Petrie felt wouldn’t remain that way during filming "because it's such a huge show and everyone will want to watch, everyone in all the locations where it's shot, it will be obvious what's being shot."

Gavin & Stacey's upcoming special episode will air on December 25, 2024. In the meantime, stay tuned to Collider for more information before its release.