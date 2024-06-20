The Big Picture Christmas cheer is coming with a special Gavin & Stacey episode on the BBC this year.

Fans eagerly await the details of the plot, as the show's creators keep everything secret.

The beloved British sitcom has a dedicated following, with awards and high viewership numbers.

Christmas is about to be a pure delight as one of the most popular shows in the U.K., Gavin & Stacey is returning for a final special episode set to air on the glorious day. Digital Spy officially confirmed the news not long ago, adding that details about the project are yet to be revealed; even the BBC's director of comedy, Jon Petrie, is not privy to the concluding script so far.

Written by entertainment veterans James Corden and Ruth Jones, the British sitcom launched in 2007 with three seasons comprising twenty episodes in total, broadcast from May 2007 to January 2010. Episodes of the final season of Gavin & Stacey also aired on Christmas Day 2009 and New Year's Day 2010, while later in 2019, Corden and Jones wrote a Christmas Day special for BBC One which earned 18.49 million viewers, becoming the most-watched comedy in almost two decades.

Such massive viewers' ratings prove just how much fans love Gavin & Stacey and certainly look forward to seeing the upcoming Christmas special. Fortunately, ahead of the festive broadcast, BBC exec Petrie has given an update revealing that Corden and Jones have come up with "a brilliant idea and a brilliant story." However, he has no idea what it contains or what fans can expect, considering that the writing pair are being extra careful about who they share details with.

Everyone Wants To Watch 'Gavin & Stacey'

Although Corden and Jones are keeping things hush-hush for now about the highly anticipated Gavin & Stacey special episode, Petrie believes it won't stay that way for much longer, especially when filming begins. "They are really keeping it under wraps and don't want people to see it outside their very, very tight circle until they're 100% certain of it," the director said during the BBC's comedy showcase on Tuesday, June 18. "I think it will be hard when they are filming it because it's such a huge show and everyone will want to watch, everyone in all the locations where it's shot, it will be obvious what's being shot."

Gavin & Stacey has amassed quite a collection of awards since its launch, gaining even more fame. The show earned the most nominations at the 2007 British Comedy Awards, won three BAFTAs and was named the 17th-greatest British sitcom in a Radio Times poll in 2019.

Since details about the Gavin & Stacey 2024 Christmas special are still being kept concealed, fans can catch up on previous episodes on Disney+. Also, stay tuned to Collider for further updates ahead of the Christmas special's arrival.

