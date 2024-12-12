The wait is finally over for Gavin & Stacey fans as the beloved British sitcom is saying cheerio with an exclusive finale premiering in North America on BritBox this holiday season, so that's what's occurring. The BAFTA-winning comedy will wrap up its 17 year arc with Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, streaming December 26, 2024, followed by a behind-the-scenes special, Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell, debuting January 1, 2025. The series has been beloved in the UK since it first took its bow in 2007, with its warm and fuzzy storylines and uproarious humour. And Uncle Bryn, we can't forget Uncle Bryn.

When it all first began, we meet a very young Gavin and Stacey, who have been carrying on a long-distance relationship over the phone, as they finally meet in person and, thankfully, the pair click and romance blossoms straight away. The series follows the pair of them as they try to figure out love, marriage, and the clash of their two different worlds, with Gavin and his best friend Smithy from Essex heading to the eccentric town of Barry Island, in Wales.

The last time we saw everybody, fans were left with a brutal cliffhanger after we saw Nessa (Ruth Jones) dramatically proposing to Smithy (James Corden) in Barry Island, but the 90 minute finale is going to fill us in exactly what's happened in the time since we last saw them. Meanwhile, Bryn (Rob Brydon) is preparing for a trip to Essex, Stacey (Joanna Page) and Gavin (Mathew Horne) are spicing up their 17-year marriage, and Nessa has started a new business venture while Neil the Baby (now no longer a baby) begins an apprenticeship with his dad.

What Happens After the 'Gavin & Stacey' Finale?

On the first day of 2025, fans who are heartbroken and missing everybody can relive the magic with Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell, a one-hour documentary, which will air exclusively on Britbox. The special will take viewers behind the scenes of the final episode while revisiting the series’ journey from being a cult hit to a genuine British television phenomenon. Corden and Jones have both been interviewed as part of the documentary and we'll go all the way back to the start.

Both Gavin & Stacey: The Finale and Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell will be available exclusively on BritBox in North America. The finale debuts on December 26, 2024, just in time for the holidays, while the documentary special premieres on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more.