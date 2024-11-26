Fans of James Corden and Ruth Jones' iconic British sitcom Gavin and Stacey have spent the best part of 15 years trying to deduce exactly what happened on the infamous fishing trip. Clues have been presented, but interruptions always stifled an exact answer... until, perhaps, now. The upcoming Christmas special is set to be the show's last, and it seems as if viewers might finally get their answer to one of modern British comedy's best mysteries. Speaking to The Radio Times, Robert Wilfort, the Bridgerton actor who stars in Gavin and Stacey as Jason, teased the potential for what answers may come:

"People have their own versions of what they think happened. It's the great mystery of Gavin & Stacey! You never quite get to find out what happened… but I can't say any more, because it's possible you'll learn something if you watch the finale."

The upcoming 90-minute special is set to be a monumental television event on Christmas Day, with the last festive special breaking many a record for the BBC. It isn't just the fishing trip that needs answering, with Nessa's proposal to Smithy, Smithy's proposal to his new girlfriend, and all manner of other creases needing neatly ironing out before the show waves a sad goodbye. A synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"The final ever episode of this much-loved comedy classic. It's five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her... And a lot has happened in those five years. In Barry, Bryn's packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage, and Gwen is behaving most strangely. Nessa's started a new business venture and Neil the Baby's about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad... Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room, and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn's relationship."

Another British Classic Is Returning on Christmas Day

Close

Christmas Day is always a magical time for TV fans, with reboots and specials giving families worldwide a reason to take to the couch with a mince pie and indulge in the yuletide offerings. For Brits, Christmas Day 2024 won't just be a time for Gavin and Stacey, with the return of another iconic pair to the BBC in feature-length fashion. That pair are claymation co-conspirators Wallace and Gromit, with the enigmatic inventor and his canine companion returning in A Vengeance Most Fowl. This latest adventure also sees the return of the legendary Feathers McGraw, who seeks revenge on the wholesome duo. For US fans, Wallace and Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl will debut on January 3, 2025, on Netflix.

Gavin & Stacey Gavin & Stacey explores the relationship between Gavin, from Essex, and Stacey, from Wales, who fall in love after a long-distance online romance. Their cultural differences and the dynamic between their quirky families and friends provide a humorous backdrop as they navigate their budding relationship. Release Date May 13, 2007 Cast Joanna Page , Alison Steadman , Mathew Horne , James Corden , Ruth Jones , Larry Lamb , Melanie Walters , Rob Brydon Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Creator(s) James Corden , Ruth Jones Character(s) Stacey Shipman , Pam Shipman , Gavin Shipman , Smithy , Vanessa Jenkins , Mick Shipman , Gwen West , Bryn West Expand

