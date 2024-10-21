After a five-year break since the most recent special, the iconic British sitcom Gavin and Stacey is set to return for one final time this coming Christmas Day. With filming having wrapped recently, anticipation has built to its highest point as to what the upcoming special might entail, especially considering the cliffhanger ending of the 2019 festive special. Well, it looks as if we might have found our answer, with an HMV listing for the DVD and Blu-ray release seemingly confirming some important details about the upcoming episode. The listing states:

"The final ever episode of this much-loved comedy classic. It's five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her... And a lot has happened in those five years. In Barry, Bryn's packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage, and Gwen is behaving most strangely. Nessa's started a new business venture and Neil the Baby's about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad... Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room, and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn's relationship."

Whilst this doesn't give us answers to the proposal cliffhanger or the burning fishing trip saga, this synopsis does lay the foundations for what sounds like another classic episode in this legendary sitcom. It is worth caveating that the BBC has said this synopsis isn't official, but that won't stop many from assuming a mistake may have been made and the synopsis revealed too soon, with only time revealing the answer.

'Gavin and Stacey's Latest Episode Was a Ratings Phenomenon

Image via Baby Cow Productions

It had been about a decade since the last season of the show had aired, and Christmas Day of 2019 left millions waiting with bated breath for answers that had consumed them for so long. Gavin and Stacey's last return was so well-received that it made this upcoming 2024 episode feel inevitable, although creators James Corden and Ruth Jones' decision to make fans wait for another five years is typical of them and the show, and will only help heighten the hype surrounding its finale. In the UK, the previous 2019 special was watched by more than 18 million people and became the country's most-viewed non-sporting event in a decade as well as the most-viewed comedy in 17 years. If the 2024 special receives even half of these numbers, the BBC will likely be extremely pleased.

A synopsis for the Gavin and Stacey final episode has been released. You can catch the series right now on Peacock.

Gavin & Stacey Gavin & Stacey explores the relationship between Gavin, from Essex, and Stacey, from Wales, who fall in love after a long-distance online romance. Their cultural differences and the dynamic between their quirky families and friends provide a humorous backdrop as they navigate their budding relationship. Release Date May 13, 2007 Cast Joanna Page , Alison Steadman , Mathew Horne , James Corden , Ruth Jones , Larry Lamb , Melanie Walters , Rob Brydon Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

