As the final ever episode of Ruth Jones and James Corden's iconic sitcom Gavin and Stacey draws near, tensions run high within the fanbase. Following the release of promotional images teasing an array of possibilities for the 90-minute Christmas special, a trailer for the full episode has finally landed. Set to ABBA's "Mamma Mia," this trailer showcases all the best of Gavin and Stacey, from the quirky character comedy to the moments of touching heart, as well as leaving certain plot points poised and ready to unwrap at Christmas.

Beyond the confirmation of one final Christmas in Essex and the return of Pete (Adrian Scarborough) and Dawn's (Julia Davis) explosive marriage, it is the confirmation that the fishing trip saga will yet again be brought to the fore that has fans buzzing. Surrounded by some of her loved ones, Gwen announces, "30 years ago you two went on a fishing trip that almost tore this family apart." With vigor in her voice, it looks as if the West matriarch is demanding answers, but there's still no guarantee we will ever receive them. Not only that, but the trailer does well to avoid revealing the answer to Nessa's shock proposal to Smithy at the end of the previous special, although the lack of Smithy's once-girlfriend Sonia (Laura Aikman) would suggest his answer may have been a yes.

The 'Gavin and Stacey' Finale "Might Not Be What You Are Expecting," According to Ruth Jones

Expectations are certainly poised with the culmination of a show beloved by millions, such is the incredibly high bar Jones and Corden have set for themselves. For that reason, the intricate details surrounding the finale's plot are a hot topic for fans, although most of the cast or crew are keen not to reveal anything. Despite a trailer and synopsis having been released, plus promotional images teasing all manner of celebrations ahead, it seems as if the biggest talking points heading into the finale will remain a tightly kept secret, and the show is all the better for it.

That hasn't stopped some in the know from teasing what viewers can expect, with Jones telling British publication Big Issue, "I keep telling people this finale might not be what you are expecting. And I guarantee we will definitely not be coming back." Corden added, "What people are going to see on Christmas Day is the culmination of a 20-year love story, which hopefully shows, if nothing else, that love is complicated and messy and for everyone." With burning questions about to be answered as the curtain is finally drawn on one of British sitcoms' best, make sure you tune in on December 26, 2024, on BritBox.

The Gavin and Stacey finale trailer has been officially released. You can catch the final episode plus a special documentary, Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell, this Christmas on BritBox.

