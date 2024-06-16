The Big Picture Art that authentically speaks to marginalized groups is universally impactful.

Movies with queer characters should tackle important subjects with precision.

Compelling queer movies like 'Get Real' should be praised for their genuine storytelling.

In divided times, art that speaks to marginalized groups with genuineness is more important than ever. There's a phenomenon that occurs in art (well, good art, anyway) that defies traditional logic and reason, where the more specific and piercing something is, the more universal it becomes. Pandering only reinforces negative stereotypes, if it really has any effect at all, so it's really important to point out and applaud art that really tackles important, delicate subject matter with precision and grace.

These are movies about queer characters that never really misstep, telling authentic stories while never losing sight of what should always, always be the main objectives: to make compelling art, and to entertain. Here are 10 outstanding queer movies that are pretty much flawless from start to finish.

10 'Get Real' (1998)

Directed by Simon Shore

Written by Patrick Wilde and directed by Simon Shore, the underrated and wonderful British teen movie Get Real stars Ben Silverstone as a geeky gay teen who has the hots for the school jock (Brad Gorton). Turns out the feeling is mutual, leading to a steamy and secretive, often hilarious affair. Get Real is ultimately bittersweet; in the end, both boys are heartbroken, but only one is free.

Hilarious and sad in about equal measure, Get Real was released in a time where such a film had an uphill battle to find an audience; it's a tender coming-of-age romance worth comparing to the greats like Say Anything or The Spectacular Now. Really, all of this is summed up best by Roger Ebert, who suggested in his favorable review that Get Real "might help homophobic teenagers and adults become more accepting of differences. Certainly this film has deeper values than the mainstream teenage comedies that retail aggressive materialism, soft-core sex and shallow ideas about "popularity."

Get Real (1998) Release Date April 30, 1999 Director Simon Shore Cast Ben Silverstone , Brad Gorton , Charlotte Brittain , Stacy Hart , Kate McEnery , Patrick Nielsen , Tim Harris , James D. White Main Genre Drama Writers Patrick Wilde

9 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' (2018)

Directed by Marielle Heller

To say Melissa McCarthy is often better than the movies she's in is an understatement in the extreme. The two-time Emmy winner, two-time Oscar nominee (the second nod was for this) can cut to the reality and humanity of a situation like nobody else working right now; she's so naturally funny that she should never be in a movie that makes her try to hard at that part. She gives the performance of her career so far in Marielle Heller's biopic of Lee Israel, a smart but only marginally successful biographer who became best known for literary forgery.

Deeply funny and overflowing with pathos, Can You Ever Forgive Me? captures gay Manhattan of the 1990s perfectly, and was at least for a time, the best movie ever made about the isolation and loneliness that comes with being queer, earning extra points for playing the reality of the situation (Lee is kind of a jerk, which adds to loneliness generally). Heller followed the genuinely perfect revelation Can You Ever Forgive Me with surprisingly safe Fred Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, still earning Tom Hanks an Oscar nod.

8 'Love, Simon' (2018)

Directed by Greg Berlanti

Image via 20th Century Fox

In Greg Berlanti's romantic dramedy adaptation of the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, Nick Robinson stars as closeted teen, Simon, who's falling in love with another boy at school, only it's over email, so he's not quite sure who it is.

Maybe it's easy to look at something like Love, Simon and be tempted to underestimate it. Doing so would be a grave mistake; it's admirably performed (Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel give excellent supporting turns as Simon's parents), funny and true-to-life. Don't underestimate this small-scale but powerful teen film; it really is a film for the ages that's all the more effective for being so accessible and unassuming. Love, Simon inspired a spinoff series Love, Victor, which is easily one of the best series on Disney+ right now.

Love, Simon (2018) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available In the midst of his teenage years, a young man struggles with the decision to come out to his friends and family. His journey of self-discovery becomes even more complicated when he begins an online romance with an anonymous peer who shares his experience, leading to moments of both fear and courage in his quest for acceptance and love. Release Date February 16, 2018

7 'The Crying Game' (1992)

Directed by Neil Jordan

Image Via Palace Pictures

Neil Jordan's critical and commercial hit, a pitch-perfect political thriller, stars Stephen Rea as Fergus, Irish Republican Army member who unexpectedly falls for the lover (Jaye Davidson) of a deceased British soldier killed in the custody of Fergus and his shadier counterparts (Miranda Richardson and Adrian Dunbar). The marketing (and even a very famous cryptic Time Magazine review) hinged upon the film's big twist, which (spoiler alert) is the gender identity of Davidson's Dil. Dazzling, frequently hilarious and Oscar-nominated Davidson, it's worth noting, gives the best performance in an altogether flawless ensemble.

The Crying Game becomes a fathoms-deep kind of love story that transcends all politics, sexual politics or state politics. It's the kind of very special thriller where you find yourself hoping to God that the characters make it out of this alive, even if that seems to defy possibility. In that, the film is exhilarating. The Oscar-winning screenplay is one of the '90s decade.

The Crying Game (1992) An IRA operative befriends a captured British soldier, leading to unforeseen complications when the soldier dies. The operative relocates to London, searching for the soldier's girlfriend, only to uncover a surprising revelation. Release Date November 27, 1992 Director Neil Jordan Cast Stephen Rea , Miranda Richardson , Jaye Davidson , Forest Whitaker , Adrian Dunbar , Breffni McKenna , Joe Savino , Birdy Sweeney Runtime 112 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Neil Jordan Expand

6 'Beach Rats' (2017)

Directed by Eliza Hittman

Image via Neon

In the movie that made Harris Dickinson a critical darling and a movie star, the English actor plays Frankie, a closeted (or is he just confused?) teen in Long Island with a compartmentalized life: he lives with his family while his father is dying, he has a new girlfriend (Madeline Weinsten), and he spends all the time he can on gay hookup sites and using drugs. There's a haunting motif that Hittman and cinematographer Hélène Louvart use throughout the picture, of Frankie staring at himself in a mirror, contorting and covering his face, avoiding actually looking at all of himself, or through his own eyes. Beach Rats isn't a "gay movie." It's a movie about fractured and incomplete identity, and how damaging such a thing can be.

There's a misguided logic that's popped up culture criticism, especially as of late, that suggests movies about people from certain backgrounds or of certain lifestyles should only be told by filmmakers with those experiences, from those histories. Wrong; that's just all wrong. Artists are artists. Eliza Hittman is a terrific filmmaker, and here she's crafted an unforgettable, equal parts erotic and disturbing, testosterone-driven story of coming out. Her next film would be the Oscar-nominated abortion drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

5 'My Own Private Idaho' (1991)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

Image via New Line Cinema

The career of Gus Van Sant defies logic and reason, and though it's definitely uneven, there are brilliant gems. One of his best features is an inspired early arthouse drama road movie that loosely recounts William Shakespeare's Henry IV, told within the world of Pacific Northwest hustlers in the early '90s. River Phoenix stars, in what's likely his greatest performance, as a narcoleptic prostitute who's determined to find his estranged mom.

Keanu Reeves is effective and well-cast as a handsome, rebellious son of an elected official, but this devastatingly sad, confidently experimental landmark is River Phoenix's movie. The actor died of a drug overdose outside the Viper Room on Halloween night of 1993; re-watching his performance here, it feels like no one could overstate the loss to culture.

4 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' (2001)

Directed by John Cameron Mitchell

Based on John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask's stage musical of the same, tragicomic Hedwig and the Angry Inch stars Mitchell as an East German rock singer whose band, the Angry Inch, shadows the North American tour of a younger pop star (Michael Pitt), and the object of Hedwig's affection, as we learn a complicated backstory of betrayal and clashing cultures alongside the patrons of Hedwig's many Z-list gigs at venues like failing seafood diners.

Cult classic and critical darling Hedwig and the Angry Inch juggles all kinds of complex thematic material through a darkly humorous lens without ever presenting Hedwig as simply a victim. As a musical, Hedwig absolutely rocks. In fact, "Wig in a Box" rocks as hard as anything you've ever heard in a rock show. Mitchell would follow this breakthrough cult classic with Shortbus, a controversial New York City-based drama about relationships that became controversial for unsimulated sex scenes. In 2010, he directed the brutally brilliant family drama Rabbit Hole, which earned Nicole Kidman an Oscar nod.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date July 20, 2001 Director John Cameron Mitchell Cast John Cameron Mitchell , Miriam Shor , Stephen Trask , Theodore Liscinski , Rob Campbell , Michael Aronov Runtime 95 Main Genre Comedy Writers John Cameron Mitchell , Stephen Trask Expand

3 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Directed by Ang Lee

Anyone who was alive and cognizant in the mid-aughts will remember Brokeback Mountain for having a genuine, sustained cultural moment; it's a landmark film that's holding up as timeless. Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal star as cowboys of the mid-20th century who find forbidden love on a sheep herding gig.

This is an American tragedy, and what makes Brokeback so special is the time and care it takes to break down the tragedy of all of this from every angle, from the perspective of every character involved. Brokeback Mountain was favored to sweep the Oscars, and won 3 including Best Director for Ang Lee. It lost Best Picture to Crash, a movie that seemingly nobody likes these days, in what must be the worst upset in Oscars history.

Brokeback Mountain Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Ennis and Jack are two shepherds who develop a sexual and emotional relationship. Their relationship becomes complicated when both of them get married to their respective girlfriends. Release Date September 10, 2005 Director Ang Lee Cast Anne Hathaway Heath Ledger , Jake Gyllenhaal , Randy Quaid , Valerie Planche , Michelle Williams Runtime 134 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Annie Proulx , Larry McMurtry , Diana Ossana Studio Focus Features Tagline Love is a force of nature Website http://www.brokebackmountain.com Expand

2 'Moonlight' (2016)

Directed by Barry Jenkins

Image via A24

Though one could easily argue its legacy was overshadowed by what was, for a time, anyway, the most shocking moment in Oscars history, Barry Jenkins neon-hued drama based on the play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue, coming-of-age Moonlight tells the story of young Black, queer Miami man Chiron in three stages of early life, as played by Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes.

Homosexuality isn't the only topic of discussion in Moonlight: it's about American poverty, broken homes, and addiction (Naomie Harris should have won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for playing Chiron's addicted mother). As the subject matter gets grimmer, the artistry just gets lovelier. It's pure cinema; Moonlight is one of the great films that delivers a fully formed soul to us.

1 'All of Us Strangers' (2023)

Directed by Andrew Haigh

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Andrew Haigh has made more than one perfect film, in fact his breakthrough was the critically revered queer landmark Weekend. Multiple critical darlings followed, from 45 Years to Lean on Pete, but his latest is an extraordinary low fantasy with an emotional power that's hard to put to words. Andrew Scott stars as a Londoner who's tying up loose ends with the ghosts of his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) as he romances a mysterious, handsome neighbor (Paul Mescal).

This is a romance that works just as effectively as a ghost story, and a meditation on loss. In fact, no other movie in recent memory, perhaps no film since The Babadook, really captures it, the absence of a presence, quite like this. It's a deeply sad film, but sometimes life is deeply sad. Without movies that reflect this without pulling punches or skimping on humanistic discovery, where the hell would we be? This is the best and most strikingly intimate human drama of the decade so far, maybe of the century.

NEXT: Romantic Movies That Are Perfect From Start to Finish