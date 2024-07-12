The Big Picture Alys Rivers in House of the Dragon, played by Gayle Rankin, is mysterious and linked to key characters like Aemond Targaryen in the book.

Not much is known about the mysterious Alys Rivers in House of the Dragon. She's somehow linked to Harrenhal's supernatural history and will be connected to important characters like Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell). She's been popping up to speak cryptic riddles to Daemon Targaryen, referring to herself as a witch (well, she does seem to know about things she should not know about). There will likely be much more to unfold about this character in future episodes, but it is already clear that the actor who plays her, Gayle Rankin, is obviously a welcome addition to the cast.

Rankin is a Scottish actor who already has nearly 30 credits on her resume. Besides House of the Dragon, she's also been busy racking up a Tony nomination this year for her portrayal on the Broadway stage of Sally Bowles in Cabaret. But before those projects kept her busy, she first became known to audiences as Queen Victoria in 2017's The Greatest Showman. And then there was her unforgettable role as Sheila the She-Wolf in Netflix's gone-too-soon series, GLOW. Much of her face was hidden under dark makeup (and a wolfish wrestling costume) for that part, but it was already apparent that Rankin had some serious acting chops in those roles. So, no one was surprised when she gave a complicated, enigmatic performance as Emily Dodson in HBO's Perry Mason in 2020. Anyone intrigued by her depiction of Alys will want to check out her work in this stellar series.

perry mason Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series focuses on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. L.A. is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression — but a kidnapping gone very wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime. Release Date June 21, 2020 Cast Matthew Rhys , John Lithgow Juliet Rylance , Chris Chalk , Tatiana Maslany Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

'Perry Mason' Is a Dark and Thrilling Drama

Perry Mason is a well-known character in American culture. He first appeared as a lawyer in detective novels by Erle Stanley Gardner. And then, from 1957 to 1966, the character was adapted for a CBS television series. Played by Raymond Burr, the series became one of Hollywood's first weekly one-hour dramas for television (and still to this day, remains one of the longest-running ones). There were several revival series and TV movies over the years, but the show was completely revamped to detail Mason's origin story for an HBO drama that began airing in 2020. Filling Burr's shoes, Matthew Rhys (fresh off his role in The Americans) stepped in to play Perry. The series also takes on a much different tone from the original TV show; it is set in the era of the Great Depression in Los Angeles, which provides the show with a much darker and often more graphic and violent vibe.

At the beginning of the series, Perry is far from being the distinguished lawyer he would grow into later. Perry is working as a private investigator when he is assigned a case by his friend, E.B. Jonathan (John Lithgow). A baby boy named Charlie has been kidnapped and murdered. In perhaps the first sign that this version of Perry Mason would be way darker than the original, the baby's eyes were stitched open after his death. Rankin plays the baby's mother, who is completely distraught over the death of her child. But Rankin portrays Emily with an air of secrecy and complexity. She seems to know more about her child's death than she lets on. So, what is she hiding? In a revealing conversation with Perry, Emily confesses that she thinks Charlie's death is a punishment from God. Rankin displays her grief without treading into saccharine territory; she is heartbroken but never sappy, allowing her displays of emotion to be truly haunting.

Gayle Rankin Brings an Eerie Desperation to 'Perry Mason'

Because of some mysterious phone calls linking Emily to the kidnappers, she is quickly charged with the murder of her child. Perry steps in to help investigate the truth behind the case, while E.B. will argue on her behalf in court. There are plenty of twists and turns that leave questions about whether Emily is really innocent of the crime or not. But there is one other aspect of Emily's story that really brings Rankin's performance to life. An Evangelical preacher named Sister Alice (Tatiana Maslany) has captured the attention of many in Los Angeles with her tales of creating miracles. She takes it upon herself to 'resurrect' Charlie from the dead. She claims a new baby is actually Charlie, and although Emily knows in her heart that her baby is definitely gone, she agrees with Sister Alice that her baby has indeed been resurrected. Rankin is able to effectively portray this creepy, yet authentic desperation; she notes that she is nothing if she can't be a mother. She would rather pretend to have her child back in her life than go back to the depths of her grief.

Emily's character is often elusive; it's not always clear when she's telling the truth or when she's just trying to protect herself. Throughout the court case, Emily's personality often shape-shifts, but it is always clear that the love she had for her child was real. There are many powerful forces at play in this story, including men with great wealth who basically run the city, the media that ruthlessly reports on Emily in a sensationalized way, and religious zealots who prey on the despair of the miserable. Rankin ensures that Emily is always sympathetic because she allows her vulnerability and enormous strength to shine through in every scene. Emily might be an odd character who withholds the truth at times, but she is also inherently human, and this comes through because of Rankin's talents.

Although Rankin's character arc didn't extend into Season 2, Emily still plays an important part in the ensuing episodes. Perry has to learn to cope with the aftermath of her case (and where Emily decides to go next in her life), and this leads to flare-ups of his most self-destructive habits. Sadly, the series was canceled after Season 2, so there won't be any more installments (at least at this point in time.) Because Rankin isn't onscreen at all in Season 2 of Perry Mason, she was then freed up to work on House of the Dragon in a role that will surely be of ever-growing importance to the overall series. The best part is that this character will likely bring Rankin's talents to a whole new host of viewers who can revel in her immense abilities. And if you want to check her out in another impressive (yet very different) part, you can watch Season 1 of Perry Mason now.

Perry Mason is now available to stream on Max in the U.S.

