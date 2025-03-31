There is a beauty to indie filmmaking, particularly when the creatives involved prove that it doesn't take a big budget to craft a mind-bending feat. Gazer, a thriller shot on 16 mm by first-time filmmaker Ryan J. Sloan, keeps the audience on edge by making them rely on the perspective of an unreliable subject. The film's introductory scene paints a picture of what a day in the life of Frankie Rhodes (Ariella Mastroianni), a woman with a rare brain condition. With black earbuds on, listening to a self-recorded cassette tape, the protagonist follows her instructions to focus on what she sees so that she doesn't experience another lapse in memory. As her gaze shifts to the sights across the street, she sees a silhouette of two people arguing inside an apartment building. Right when one of them is about to attack the other, Frankie's attention is brought back to an angry driver, waiting impatiently for her to fill up his tank.

Before she can give another peek at the individuals she was involuntarily spying on, the main character is fired from the gas station for consistently wandering off while on the job. Unaware of what to do next, or rather, if what she saw was even real, viewers are left to wonder if that singular event could come back to haunt her. This instigating incident is the hook for a neo-noir title that is both ambitious and grounded. Operating at a slow-burning pace, Sloan's feature debut benefits from a promising script, which he wrote alongside the film's lead actress, and stylistic sequences that together make for a remarkable, self-funded endeavor.

Frankie's Treacherous Blackouts Keep the Suspense Alive