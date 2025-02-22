Years before The White Lotus Season 3, Leslie Bibb already perfected an ability to portray the absurd and dark side of upper class cliques. Back in 2012, Bibb showed her adeptness at this kind of satirical, soapy role in the short-lived ABC show GCB, adapted from the novel Good Christian Bitches by Kim Gatlin (to avoid controversy, the title was promoted as standing for Good Christian Belles). Bibb played Amanda Vaughn, a former “Queen Bitch” of her high school who returns to her old neighborhood in Dallas after a scandal that leaves her widowed and financially ruined. Kristin Chenoweth played antagonist Carlene Cockburn, a woman who Amanda bullied in high school and who is now the queen of the local social scene. Bibb and Chenoweth both gave hilarious, sharp performances as the two women vied for status and control of the tightly-knit neighborhood. Despite a sharp premise and strong performances from Bibb and Chenoweth, GCB was cancelled after only 10 episodes.

What Was the Short-Lived TV Show 'GCB' About?