The Big Picture Geddy Lee is launching a new docuseries called Are Bass Players Human Too? which aims to humanize famous bass players by exploring their personal lives and interests.

The series features interviews and jam sessions with big-name bassists from the 80s and 90s, such as Les Claypool, Robert Trujillo, Krist Novoselic, and Melissa Auf der Maur.

In addition to the show, Geddy Lee has a new autobiography coming out called My Effin' Life and will be going on a tour to discuss his personal life and history with Rush.

Famed Rush bassist and vocalist Geddy Lee is preparing a new music docuseries that seeks to answer one important question — Are Bass Players Human Too? Paramount+ released a new trailer featuring Lee as he sits down to chat and jam with a host of other big-name bass players from throughout the 80s and 90s. His goal is to humanize the oft-overlooked musicians by hearing their personal stories and interests that make them unique among the sea of other acts out there.

Lee promises "a different kind of music show" as the trailer opens. Rather than digging specifically into the creation of music or the behind-the-scenes happenings of a famous band, Lee is venturing into the homes and hobbies of his fellow bassists to figure out who they are as human beings rather than musicians. That means fishing with Primus's Les Claypool, watching Metallica's Robert Trujillo ride some waves, canning vegetables with Nirvana's Krist Novoselic, and enjoying a walk through the woods with Hole and Smashing Pumpkins bassist Melissa Auf der Maur among other things to understand what makes them tick. For Lee, it's all about discovering what inspires and makes them happy in life beyond being world-famous masters of the bass guitar.

Each of the four episodes of Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? will focus on the life of one of the four musicians shown in the trailer. Of course, it wouldn't be a proper music docuseries without a few tunes along the way. In between joining the four bassists in some of their favorite hobbies, Lee also takes time to observe them and learn how they perfect their craft while also grabbing his guitar to join them.

'Are Bass Players Human Too?' is a Four-Part Follow-Up to Geddy Lee's Book of Bass

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Banger Films, Are Bass Players Human Too follows up on Lee's 2018 volume on the history of bass, its greatest players, and the many different guitars out there titled Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass. He said the concept for the docuseries "was born out of interviews I did for my first book," adding that "I was struck that these accomplished musicians also lived incredibly interesting, multifaceted lives offstage. Who knew bass players were so effin’ human?" In addition to the show, he also has an autobiography coming out called My Effin’ Life on November 14 discussing his personal life and history with Rush. He'll be taking the book on a 19-city "My Effin’ Life In Conversation" tour in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. as well, hitting New York, Montreal, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Glasgow, and London, among others.

Lee's docuseries is produced by frequent Rush documentary collaborator Allan Weinrib with Scot McFadyen, Sam Dunn, Rick Krim, Bruce Gillmer, and Amanda Culkowski on board as executive producers. Dunn, who most recently helmed the rock documentary Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine, will also serve as the series director while Daniel Richler writes.

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Tuesday, December 5. Tickets are also on sale now for the "My Effin' LIfe in Conversation" tour. Check out the trailer below.