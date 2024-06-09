The Big Picture Emily Carey shines in Netflix's Geek Girl after departing House of the Dragon as Alicent Hightower.

Geek Girl follows a heartwarming Cinderella journey through high school, fashion, and romance.

The series offers refreshing neurodiverse representation with a focus on a dynamic, vibrant character.

The last time we saw Emily Carey in House of the Dragon was when she handed over her role as young Alicent Hightower to Olivia Cooke halfway through the season. Stepping away from this dark and serious character, Carey switches tack as she returns to the screen in Netflix's newest installment in their evolving catalog of young-adult adaptations, Geek Girl. A typical heartwarming, coming-of-age romance series, Geek Girl chronicles the Cinderella glow-up of the titular geek girl, Harriet Manners, as she enters the ruthless fashion world. More specifically, the series highlights the throes of high school and being a teenager while also navigating neurodiversity, packed into a feel-good and hopeful atmosphere that can brighten the most dour of days.

'Geek Girl' Is Netflix's Newest YA Book Adaptation

Geek Girl follows the resident geek of the high school, Harriet Manners, who has earned this title by nervously rattling off trivia and fun facts whenever she feels anxious, excited, or any kind of emotion, really. With dreams of becoming a paleontologist, Harriet somehow stumbles into the world of modeling and fashion after being "discovered" during a class excursion. Throughout the series, she tackles her guilt over feeling like she stole her best friend Nat's (Rochelle Harrington) dream and lies about it, while also navigating the pressures and expectations of the fashion world. And of course, what's a coming-of-age series without a healthy dash of romance in the form of supermodel Nick Park (Liam Woodrum), who is entangled in his own fake relationship?

Each drama-filled beat of Geek Girl is encased with an overall feel-good tone, allowing each of the ten episodes, capped at 30 minutes, to inject a short burst of positivity into your day. Harriet's journey twists and turns throughout the series, yet there is a steady rhythm of laughter and smiles that carries us through the show, from how she interacts with her friends, potential boyfriend, and her mentor. This is also mixed with some more heartfelt moments, especially when Harriet faces down the barrel of hate that she points at herself, and tries to figure out how to become confident and love herself. Like many of Netflix's recent wholesome YA adaptations, Geek Girl hits every dramatic and hilarious plot point while making us attached to the characters, making the series the perfect comfort watch.

'Geek Girl' Starts With a Cinderella Makeover

The beginning of the series feels fairly derivative, from Harriet's voice-over with tired remarks of "this is a story for people who want to be different" and occasional humor sprinkled throughout, to the checklist of character archetypes that are speedily ticked off within the first episode. It almost feels like another adaptation of Cinderella, where the "geek girl" is turned into a supermodel to make it in the fashion world — a world where she could be different. This transformation is initially hindered by the "evil step-mum" Annabelle (Jemima Rooper), except she is far from evil and is probably the only rational and mature adult in the entire film, always prioritizing Harriet's safety and comfort. In comparison, Harriet's dad, Richard (Tim Downie), embodies Cinderella's bumbling mouse who emotionally supports her wherever she goes.

The ball itself — that is, the world of high fashion — is far more breezy and cartoonish than real life, falling in line with the show's more light-hearted tone. With guest appearances from Glow Up judge and world-known MUA Val Garland and her infamous "ding-dongs," as well as Glow Up host and model Leomie Anderson, the depicted modeling world is given a fun moment of cachet as Harriet dives head-first into it. This is facilitated by her very own fairy godmother, Wilbur (Emmanuel Imani), who exudes enough confidence to make up for Harriet's lack thereof, propelling both of them through the fashion world together. Imani's sass and ability to pull off lines that, on the page, would make a person flinch — "Okay my little ponies, I want to see some trotting!" — pairs beautifully with his slightly more reserved yet bubbly coworker, Betty (Hebe Beardsall). The duo is also eerily reminiscent of Jean and Luz from Emily in Paris, offering sass, mild comfort, and a strange grounded realism you wouldn't expect from two otherworldly characters. As such, while the series runs through the hallmarks of the Cinderella, rag-to-riches, tale, it does so in a light and breezy manner that becomes a delight to watch.

Emily Carey Becomes a Teenager in this Coming-of-Age Series

Like many modern Cinderella adaptations, the makeover does not end at the physical level. Instead, Harriet learns to look at herself differently, acknowledging that although from time to time she gets to don a pretty dress, she is still innately the same geek, and she deserves to own it. Throughout her journey, she receives the support of many people in endless ways, including Annabelle's concern with the contracts she's signing, Richard's unquestioning loyalty and random moments of profound clarity, Nick's steady gaze that gives her bursts of confidence, and Wilbur's constant advice as her number one cheerleader. Despite this immaculate support system, Harriet still makes mistakes and can become unlikable at times, especially when she lies to her best friend Nat.

Carey leans into this unlikeability during her performance, and she tells BBC: "That's human and it's really important for teens to know they're allowed to be imperfect, they're allowed to be unlikeable sometimes." Her willingness to embrace the less appealing traits of her character allows for such a well-rounded and dynamic performance, especially alongside Harrington's measured and calming character. Carey's love for the source material, the novels of the same name by Holly Smale, probably also gave her a slight advantage, as she aimed to bring to life one of her childhood memories. As such, she taps into her teenage self and delivers a comedic and heartwarming performance that captures the tumultuous essence of a light-hearted coming-of-age story.

'Geek Girl' Has Refreshing Neurodiverse Representation

Image via Netflix

Neurodiverse representation has significantly improved over the years, and Geek Girl's attempt is absolutely refreshing. Unlike many representations of neurodiversity in films and TV, Harriet is not defined by her neurodiversity and instead, it simply becomes another aspect of her already vibrant and dynamic personality. In fact, throughout the series, neurodiversity is simply implied rather than explicitly labeled, allowing Harriet's experience growing up to make an impact without any stigma or stereotypes overshadowing it. While it is absolutely a significant part of who she is, instead of focusing on the label, the series focuses on the experience, particularly when Harriet becomes overstimulated and the scenes hyper-focus on her, blurring out in a vignette fashion and muffling the sound. The way she copes in these scenes and how her family and friends support her make far more of an impact than a label would.

Carey herself also has autism, and in the same interview with BBC, she explains how she identifies with Harriet in this sense and could "own that voice," yet also described the experience as "daunting" at times. "I was unmasking on set and to then portray that on camera was very new to me and difficult to navigate at times," Carey says. "But truthfully, the character is so much more than being autistic - Harriet is so many incredible things." As such, by prioritizing Harriet's personality and creating a grounded, yet dynamic character, Geek Girl was able to effectively convey a feel-good and comforting coming-of-age story of a teenager who is also navigating their neurodiversity and how that affects their confidence and self-image.

Geek Girl is available to stream now on Netflix in the U.S.

