The first trailer for India Sweets and Spices, the upcoming comedy from the producer of Crazy Rich Asians, has finally arrived, courtesy of Bleecker Street. The film will be released in theaters on November 19.

From what we can observe in the trailer, this will be a story that focuses on the disparate lifestyle of Indian families of different socio-economic standing. The protagonist Alia Kapur, played by Sophia Ali, comes back to her expensive family home in New Jersey after one year in college, and the independence she has attained in that year clashes with the overbearing reality of her family home.

After meeting and forming an instant crush on Varum—played by Rish Shah—the son of the new owners of a local Indian grocery store, Alia decides to invite him and his family to come over to a dinner party hosted at her house. This, however, not only leads to a clash between two very different realities but also results in some needed confrontations that will bring to light a few well-kept family secrets.

The trailer especially emphasizes Alia’s frustration with her family’s behavior. When she tells her mother that she has invited Varum to the party, we can notice her become visibly upset when her mother replies, “Local shop people? We’re running a charity service, huh?” This line is also a perfect example of the kind of snobbish upper-class mentality that is at the core of the film’s critique.

RELATED: 7 Fall Rom-Coms to Brighten Up Even the Most Dreary Day

Written and directed by Geeta Malik, India Sweets and Spices’ distribution is handled by Bleecker Street and CAA. Other members of the main cast include Manisha Koirala, Adil Hussain, Deepti Gupta, Ved Sapru, and Anita Kalathara.

India Sweets and Spices premieres in theatres on November 19. Watch the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for India Sweets and Spices:

Alia Kapur (Sophia Ali) returns to her family’s posh suburban New Jersey home after a year away at college and upends their well-ordered life with her brash independence. After befriending Varun (Rish Shah), the handsome son of the new owners of the local Indian grocery, she invites his family to a dinner party where family secrets are revealed.Alia’s surprise turns to rebellion when she uncovers secrets about both her parents that push her toward a daring and ultimately hilarious confrontation. INDIA SWEETS AND SPICES celebrates a young woman’s coming of age set against a lovingly framed glimpse of the life of an Indian American family.

KEEP READING: ‘India Sweets and Spices’: Sophia Ali, Rish Shah, and Director Geeta Malik on Making a Universal Story That Happens to Star Indian Americans

Share Share Tweet Email

Hello, Salem: 'Hocus Pocus 2' Is In Production The Sanderson sisters are putting a spell on Providence, RI.

Read Next