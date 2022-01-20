Prime Video has debuted the trailer for director Shakun Batra’s relationship drama Gehraiyaan (roughly translated, Depth). Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, the film presents an unfiltered look at the complexities of modern love.

Padukone plays Alisha, a “millennial woman stuck in a monotonous relationship and a dead-end career,” whose life is turned upside down when her cousin’s fiance Zain, played by Chaturvedi, enters her life. Alisha invites complications when she and Zain start having an affair. Set in a rain-drenched Mumbai and its nearby towns, the moody trailer features several scenes in which the characters lock horns with each other as they’re hit by guilt, jealously and lust—all the good stuff.

We watch Alisha and her partner’s relationship come apart at the seams, and the instant attraction that she has for Zain when they first meet. Their honeymoon phase is short-lived, as they are both confronted by the repercussions of their actions. It could be argued that the two-and-a-half minute trailer reveals too much, but it does a solid job at establishing the tone of the film.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Make Bollywood Return With 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Chaturvedi broke out after a supporting turn in director Zoya Akhtar’s rap drama Gully Boy, which was chosen as India’s official submission for the Oscars in 2019. Panday debuted in 2019, but has a handful of major films to her credit. Karwa is a relative newcomer, who was most recently seen in a supporting role in the sports drama 83. Padukone is the veteran in the cast, having established herself over her decade-and-a-half-long career as one of the most high-profile stars in the country. She made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in 2017’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and recently signed a deal to star in and co-produce a cross-cultural romantic comedy, developed by STX Films. This is her first starring role since 2020’s Chhapaak.

Batra is perhaps best known for his 2016 comedy-drama Kapoor & Sons. Most recently, he served as an executive producer on a Netflix documentary titled Searching for Sheela, which chronicled the controversial Ma Anand Sheela’s homecoming after audiences across the world were introduced to her in Wild Wild Country.

Gehraiyaan is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Batra’s Jouska Films. Co-starring Indian acting royalty Naseeruddin Shah and renowned indie filmmaker/actor Rajat Kapoor, the film will be released on Prime Video on February 11. Check out the new trailer below:

And read the official synopsis here:

Alisha Khanna, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six-year-long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be hitting a lot of roadblocks and just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiance, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines. The story charts the journey of Alisha and Zain, as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it.

‘Moulin Rouge!’: How the Film’s Bollywood Influence Has Aged (For Better or Worse) The film enjoyed a significant amount of goodwill in India, but does its lack of cultural sensitivity sink it?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email