Awash in controversy and nail-biting scares alike, 2023's Late Night With The Devil is a frightful entry into the found-footage canon. Its chaotic runtime is led by David Dastmalchian's bone-chilling performance as Jack Delroy, the charismatic late-night host who is harboring dark secrets behind his camera-ready smile. The film remains a fresh take on the "Lost Television" trope popularized by the online Creepy Pasta fandom. But before Late Night With The Devil terrified audiences, an online horror series paved the way in the analog horror genre. Gemini Home Entertainment is an ongoing YouTube analog horror series created by Remy Abode. Considered a seminal work in the analog horror genre, Gemini Home Entertainment conquers body horror, extraterrestrial threats, and the looming doom of an apocalypse. The series presents its initial tapes in a playlist entitled Full Boxset, with a spin-off series called The Library. Told through an anthology of loosely related tapes, the series follows a variety of human characters who either fight or succumb to the ongoing invasion of human-impersonating monsters and aliens that threaten the world of Gemini.

Late Night With the Devil 8 10 A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director Cameron Cairnes , Colin Cairnes Cast David Dastmalchian , Laura Gordon , Ian Bliss , Fayssal Bazzi , Ingrid Torelli , Rhys Auteri , Josh Quong Tart , Georgina Haig Runtime 86 Minutes Writers Colin Cairnes , Cameron Cairnes

What Is 'Gemini Home Entertainment' About?

Distributed, in-universe, by the titular entertainment company, each episode in the initial Full Boxset series presents itself as seemingly normal educational content. But it is evident even from its pilot episode, "WORLD'S WEIRDEST ANIMALS," that something is amiss in the world of Gemini Home Entertainment. Something is impersonating humans, burrowing itself into the very crust of the Earth. And what's even more eery is that something has come from beyond. Gemini Home Entertainment connects several stories: A wildlife expert named Jack "Wylder" Dean, notices changes in the local fauna and is amongst the first to resist the invasion. The deal struck between Moonlight Acres Family Camp's administration and the so-called "well-dressed men," aliens who look like men-in-black types that threaten the camp's residents. And the scientific advancements of Harbinge Technologies, a shadowy corporation with mysterious motivations. The anthology series presents no traditional over-arching narrative; instead, it expertly and slowly reveals the horror at the core of its story. Perhaps not immediately comprehensible at first, secondary viewings of the series reveal deeper horrors and tragedies than what is immediately obvious. And where traditional found footage ventures can often feel long and drawn out, the episodic format of Gemini Home Entertainment allows it to take its time while not boring audiences.

Remy Abode told F Newsmagazine that he was inspired by films like John Carpenter's 1982 sci-fi horror The Thing and David Bruckner's 2018 folk horror The Ritual, as well as popular Creepy Pastas. Gemini Home Entertainment utilizes a multi-medium format to tell its story. After its main narrative is revealed through The Boxset, The Library drops the implication of wide in-universe distribution to delve deeper into the lore of Gemini Home Entertainment. And while most of the story is told through these videos, the series doesn't stop there. Abode also releases images through the Community tab of Gemini Home Entertainment's YouTube channel that are canon to the story. The series' seventh episode, "LETHAL OMEN COMMERCIAL," framed as an advertisement for a fictional first-person shooter, even has an actual playable version of the game available for audiences to explore. Though the main story is by no means inaccessible through the videos alone, Gemini Home Entertainment offers a variety of paths for audience members willing to take them.

Human-impersonating monsters and body horror isn't all Gemini Home Entertainment has to offer, though. The series also explores the extraterrestrial horror at the center of this invasion, as well as humanity's willful ignorance at their impending end. It isn't a question of if humanity is doomed, but when doom will arrive. The few characters in the series that do fight back are destined to meet their end at the will of the very parasitic beast plaguing the Earth, to begin with. And though all of this is revealed through a very unconventional form of storytelling, the series does not pull its punches.

'Gemini Home Entertainment' And 'Late Night With The Devil' Tackle Similar Themes

Audience members craving more of Late Night With The Devil's possession storyline can rest easy (or uneasy), as they can jump right into Gemini Home Entertainment. Not only do the humans of the series run the risk of being infected with the likes of "Deep Roots Disease" and having their bodies completely taken over by an extraterrestrial parasite, but they also risk being victimized by so-called "Fake People." While the monsters of Gemini Home Entertainment might come from beyond, rather than the demons of Late Night With The Devil come from within, the series still manages a very similar kind of terror. Abode's library of work explores not just the horror of the human body being twisted into something it was never meant to be, but also the horror of being stuck in a body that is no longer your own.

Like Late Night With The Devil, Gemini Home Entertainment also surrounds the horror of deals with the devil, also known as Fasutian bargains. Gemini's entities are less demonic and more alien, but the series dives into how different human factions react to the impending threat. Not every tape in the series is a warning to humanity. Some episodes function as communication between the various entities threatening the world. And, like how the aforementioned Jack Delroy sacrifices his wife's life for the success of his television show, many human characters in the series make bargains with the creatures responsible for humanity's doom. Some make these bargains to survive, some for profit, and some in the pursuit of scientific progress.

Where Late Night With The Devil breaks the immersion key to the found footage genre through its use of more traditional storytelling techniques like expository narration and behind-the-scenes footage, Gemini Home Entertainment trusts its audience. There is no outside context given to the tapes in The Boxset, and even less those present in The Library. But the genius of Gemini Home Entertainment lies in how comprehensible the horror is, even when the details of the plot get a little murky. Enabled by its cryptic medium, the audience participation in unveiling the mystery at the core of the series imbues watchers with the same horrifying passivity as many of the characters. You, the watcher, can no more save this world than its characters can. But like them, you can bear witness.

Full of twists and surprises, Gemini Home Entertainment has far more to offer. Even a single viewing of the original series taps into fresh, yet familiar, horrors. The full body of work might not be for everyone. Some audience members might very well grow tired of trying to decipher the story at the core of the series. But for those who adored the more cryptic aspects of Late Night With The Devil and other found footage features, Gemini Home Entertainment rests beautifully at the intersection of audience participation and heart-racing horror.

Gemini Home Entertainment is available to watch on YouTube.

