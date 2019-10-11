Ang Lee and Jerry Bruckheimer Go Deep on Making ‘Gemini Man’ in 60-Minute Q&A

0

Earlier this week, Collider partnered up with IMAX, Paramount Pictures, director Ang Lee and super producer Jerry Bruckheimer for a special screening of Gemini Man at IMAX HQ followed by an extended Q&A. During the 60-minute (!) Q&A, Lee and Bruckheimer talked about how they got together on the project, the challenges of filming in high frame rate, what Lee learned from past films to make Gemini Man look better in 3D and HFR, the numerous technical challenges of using these new cameras, how the film changed in post-production, how shooting at 120 frames per second changes the editing process, the nuances of creating the younger Will Smith, their favorite scenes, how they were able to shoot underwater, and so much more it would be impossible to list everything here.

Trust me, if you’re a Ang Lee or Jerry Bruckheimer fan and want to learn Gemini Man was made, you’re going to learn a lot watching this Q&A. Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, the sci-fi thriller sees Will Smith as a retired assassin being hunted by a 23-year-old clone of himself. Smith plays both parts through the magic of modern technology and the film doesn’t shy away from the actor going head-to-head with his own doppelganger. Gemini Man also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong, and Douglas Hodge.

Ang Lee and Jerry Bruckheimer:

Bruckheimer talks about what TV show he would love to guest produce. And Lee, what show he would like to guest direct.

They talk about what movies they’ve seen more than any other.

They reveal what props they kept from certain productions.

They confess which films scared them as kids.

Bruckheimer and Lee shed light on what it was in their youths that told them they needed to be involved in movies.

When people meet you, what do they want to talk about? Or is it different in certain areas of the world?

Bruckheimer and Lee share how they first met.

Lee talks about when David Ellison first pitched him the idea, asking if he wanted to see a young Will Smith.

Since the movie sat on a shelf for a while, when did they realize it could finally get made?

How much convincing does it take for Bruckheimer to get Will Smith to do a movie?

Lee talks about the state of the technology, and how he pulled this off, and what he learned from his past films (and how to light 3D).

They talk about the technological feat that is these cameras (seven of them), with rigs made special for the film (in Germany).

They discuss just how difficult it is to shoot with these cameras.

They reveal the painstaking process of bringing “Junior” to life—and just how many people were involved in that.

Lee convinced Bruckheimer he could do this by using a scene from Bad Boys.

How did they made a 50-year-old Will actually look 50?

They talk about the nuances of aging, and how the face changes.

What shot did Lee go back to because he wasn’t satisfied?

Lee talks about what changed in post—from the first cut to the finished film.

What was the last thing they cut out before locking the picture?

Lee talks about the difficulty of shooting in a high frame rate with fewer cuts, and how he took advantage of that.

What were the challenges they were not expecting in making a film using this technology?

How shooting at 120 frames per second changes the editing process.

What’s the next thing Hollywood can overcome with VFX?

Audience questions: