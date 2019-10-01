L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Gemini Man’ IMAX Screening and Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you a fan of Ang Lee and producer Jerry Bruckheimer? Are you looking forward to seeing the upcoming Will Smith movie Gemini Man? Do you like seeing IMAX movies before they’re released? Will you be in the Los Angeles area October 7th? And, finally, would you like to see director Ang Lee and producer Jerry Bruckheimer do a Q&A after seeing the film? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On October 7th at 7pm in the Los Angeles area, Collider is partnering up with IMAX and Paramount Pictures for a special early screening of Gemini Man in 3D HFR (60 fps) and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Ang Lee and Jerry Bruckheimer.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Gemini Man.” Since demand for this one will be extremely high, in the body of the email please include why you should be one of the people that gets to attend the screening. In addition, you need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until noon on Saturday, October 5th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area on October 7th at 7pm and will be shown in 3D HFR (60 fps) IMAX.

Here is the official synopsis and trailer for Gemini Man:

Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. The film is directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renown producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also starring are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong.

–

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–