Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Gen V. It also contains descriptions of self-harm and body dysmorphia that some readers may find disturbing. Class is officially in session for the many new aspiring superheroes of The Boys universe in Gen V as they discover a school-wide conspiracy that could spell disaster for Godolkin University. We're only a few episodes in, and it's clear that the series will stay consistent with its sister series by featuring remarkably fleshed-out and hugely complex characters. Examples include Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), the main protagonist who is haunted by a violent and tragic past, Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips), a mind-controller mourning the death of her boyfriend Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger), and Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Lu), a shape-shifting Supe who wants to be respected by her peers.

All those characters and more make for a great start to a promising series. That said, one character shines above the rest as a memorable series stand-out. Ironically, this character accomplishes this despite literally spending much of her time in the show shorter than her friends and colleagues.

Emma Meyer Is So Much More Than "Little Cricket" in 'Gen V'

Though Marie Moreau is very much the central figure of Gen V's plot, the spotlight moves to her roommate as soon as viewers meet Emma Meyer (Lizzie Broadway). Being what could best be described as a Supe influencer, Emma goes by the social media name of "Little Cricket" given her superpower ability allows her to shrink almost indefinitely. While she's filming a YouTube video where she's playfully fighting her pet gerbil, Emma meets her new roommate Marie. Already, Emma functions as a near-perfect foil to Marie's character, with Marie a shy introvert while Emma is a sociable extrovert. The relationship isn't unlike the one between Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and Enid (played by Emma Myers, a remarkable coincidence to the Gen V character) from Wednesday.

Emma tries her damnedest to get Marie out of her comfort zone to go out and make more friends, as that's something that is entirely vital to one's superhero career in this world. Marie is apprehensive as she feels her powers are a danger to those close to her, given the time she accidentally killed her parents when she was a teenager. Emma's infectious optimism and friendliness for a person she hardly knows helps Marie branch out, as she agrees to go partying with the popular kids on campus.

Though Emma is a kindhearted person who relishes helping others (something that's hard to find in the world of The Boys), she harbors some dark and upsetting secrets. Unlike similar superhero characters like Marvel's Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) or even The Boys' Termite (Brett Geddes), Emma is not able to shrink whenever she wants. In order to shrink, Emma has to vomit and purge, making for an incredibly painful and uncomfortable process. This physically taxing act is made even worse when she has to do it in the series premiere for a selfish hookup partner who wants her to shrink just for sexual gratification.

While Marie is off enjoying the fame she acquired by "defeating" an unstable Golden Boy, Emma befriends an even more popular Supe influencer, Justine (Maia Jae Bastidas). Emma thinks she can trust Justine with the confidential information of her purging, but that proves to be a mistake when Justine shares this information for her YouTube channel. Though she's clearly self-absorbed and narcissistic, Justine claims that her sharing this private information was an honest mistake, but that doesn't make Emma feel any better. Her depression only gets worse when her passive-aggressive mother, Tiffany Meyer (Rayisa Kondracki), comes to campus and continues to make her daughter's pain and trauma all about herself. Thankfully, through some encouragement from her friends and quiet self-discovery, Emma finds the confidence to stand up to her mother.

Emma Is One of the Most Relatable and Empathetic Characters in 'The Boys' Franchise

Not only is Emma the most relatable character in Gen V, she's also one of the most sympathetic characters in the entire The Boys universe. As fans of both shows know, this intellectual property is no stranger to providing social commentary, with Homelander (Antony Starr) in particular serving as a clear and explicit allegory of unchecked fascism. Gen V continues that trend but on a more personal scale.

As great of a character as Marie is thus far, it's a bit tough to relate to killing your parents with blood superpowers. While odds are you can't shrink to the size of a penny, depression, body dysmorphia, and self-harm are things that many people, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexuality, or age, experience on a daily basis. Even if one's personal experience with these issues is not to the same extent that the show depicts, what Emma is experiencing is something countless adults of her generation go through at this stage in their lives. Despite the incredibly difficult circumstances around her abilities, however, Emma still perseveres to help and build up others, making her one of the few people in the world of The Boys who can be considered a truly positive role model.

Is Emma Going to Finally Get Her Chance at Love on 'Gen V'?

Although Emma was exploited by her one-night stand in Episode 1 of Gen V, she might get a second chance at love. When she agrees to help Andre (Chance Perdomo) find out what "The Woods" is, she meets Golden Boy's brother Sam (Asa Germann), who has spent a lot of time incarcerated at the school. Things get off to a bad start when Sam thinks he's hallucinating Emma, but eventually, he realizes she's there to help him and they hit it off. The chemistry between them is almost immediate, and it's clear that they're going to have a close relationship in the following season. Another clear point of evidence for that is how Emma was willing to kill a Vought goon without hesitation to save her new friend, in a particularly gnarly scene where she climbs into his ear canal and through his brain, emerging bloody but triumphant on the other side.

While we don't know what future episodes have in store for Emma, the truth is that Gen V could have given her the much more reductive role of a secondary best friend or a supportive superhero sidekick, but the premiere is already making it clear that she's someone to keep our eyes on as her storyline continues to develop — and that she's definitely one of the best characters in this spin-off show so far.

Gen V is streaming on Amazon Prime.