The Big Picture The first season of Gen V has concluded, but fans can still indulge in the hilarious blooper reel filled with inappropriate language and epic falls.

Amazon has already announced the renewal of Gen V for a second season, thanks to its immense popularity and global success.

With the crossover between Gen V and The Boys, it is clear that the students at Godolkin University are aiming to join the Seven, setting the stage for an exciting sophomore year.

The first season of Gen V has come to a bloody end, but that doesn't mean that class is not in session with the true treasure of the show — the blooper reel. For a show that's filled with dark humor, cussing, sexual innuendos, and well, more cussing, the blooper reel is, simply put, a treasure trove of all things inappropriate. From an overwhelming use of, shall we say, colorful language, to epic falls, this blooper reel is the perfect palate cleanser to hold you over until the next season.

Gen V is a highly acclaimed spin-off series of The Boys. The show introduces the concept of a super school, aka a place for young powerful kids to train in the hopes of becoming the next big superhero. Gen V stars The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alumni Jaz Sinclair as the blood-manipulating first-year student, Marie Moreau. She's joined by her roommate, the shrinking Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), a shapeshifter named Jordan Li (Derek Luh), a mind-controller called Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips), the superior Sam Riordan (Asa Germann), and fellow Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Chance Perdomo as the metal manipulator Andre Anderson.

What Is 'Gen V' Season 2 About?

Amazon officially announced that the super school is returning for its sophomore year three weeks before the Season 1 finale of Gen V. This comes as no surprise after the series cracked Neilsen's Streaming Top 10 list in just the first three episodes, per ComicBook. And since Gen V was the #1 series in over 130 countries when the show premiered, the official statement for Season 2 came fast and furious, with series showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke celebrating the news: “We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of ‘Gen V.’ These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season — sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show.”

Close

Season 1 of Gen V saw the return of a few familiar faces, like A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). And since season 4 of The Boys is set to take place one month after the events of Gen V, it's safe to assume that the timelines and stories between the two shows will cross over in an even bigger way. Especially since the main goal for the students at Godolkin University is to prepare and become a member of the Seven.

There is currently no release date for Gen V Season 2, but stay tuned to Collider for updates. Check out the blooper reel below: