School’s in session for our super supes! From the world of Prime Video’s The Boys comes its college spin-off series, Gen V. Set against the backdrop of the third and most recent season of The Boys, Gen V unfolds within the walls of Godolkin University, the solitary hub for aspiring superheroes in America. Administered by the formidable Vought International, this institution holds more than just the promise of a bright academic future.

Beneath the surface of this seemingly idyllic campus, intense and at times bloodthirsty competition brews among the students. But the true darkness lies in the concealed secrets lurking within the hallways. As the shadows unravel, the university's gifted students face a juncture, forcing them to question the very essence of heroism they aim to embody. And we thought getting an A in class was already hard enough!

Premiering on Prime Video on September 29, 2023, check out the cast and character guide for Gen V.

The Students

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Jaz Sinclair plays Marie Moreau, an 18-year-old with extraordinary powers that allow her to manipulate and use her own blood as a formidable weapon. Starting her freshman year at Godolkin University under the influence of Vought, she is determined to demonstrate her prowess and secure a spot among The Seven, a prestigious group of superheroes. However, her path toward this ambition takes an unexpected turn as she becomes entangled in a perplexing mystery unfolding within the university.

Well-known for her performance as Angela in Paper Towns, Anna in When the Bough Breaks, and Rosalind "Roz" Walker in the popular Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Sinclair is making waves with her leading role as Marie in Gen V.

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer

Lizze Broadway plays Emma Meyer, also known as "Little Cricket" due to her capability to shrink to minuscule sizes. Despite grappling with insecurities and naivety, traits that occasionally place her in challenging circumstances, Emma forms a strong bond with her freshman roommate, Marie. Their friendship becomes a vital support system as they confront the perils within Godolkin University.

Broadway's talent in portraying multifaceted characters shines through, drawing from her previous notable roles in The Rookie, Here and Now, and American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules.

Asa Germann as Sam

Asa Germann plays Sam, a supe grappling with internal turmoil and a desire to break free from his challenging circumstances. Possessing immense strength and invulnerability, Sam is a complex character with a compassionate core. However, he battles haunting hallucinations that often blur the line between what is real and what is not.

Prior to starring in Gen V, Germann was known for his performances in works like Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Caviar, and Two Little Boys.

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson

Chance Perdomo plays Andre Anderson, a junior attending Godolkin University endowed with magnetic abilities. Born into the lineage of the renowned superhero, Polarity, Andre faces the daunting task of living up to his father's illustrious reputation. As he grapples with this immense legacy, he becomes aware of unusual occurrences within the school, prompting him to take the initiative in unraveling the mystery.

Recognized for his compelling roles, notably in the BBC Three film Killed by My Debt and his role as Ambrose Spellman in the popular Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Perdomo showcases his acting prowess once again in Gen V.

Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan Li

Derek Luh and London Thor play Jordan Li, an exceptional Teaching Assistant at Brink's School of Crime Fighting. What sets Jordan apart is their remarkable ability to shift between two genders, each with its unique set of powers—a dense and indestructible form, and an agile one capable of launching potent energy blasts. Jordan is not only a competitive student but also highly ambitious, willing to go to great lengths to secure their position at the pinnacle of success.

Luh, known for roles in works such as Runaways and Shining Vale, and Thor, recognized for their performances on series like Shameless and You, come together to breathe life into the complex character of Jordan Li.

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Luke Riordan, a popular and accomplished senior at Godolkin University, wielding the ability to manipulate fire. Known by the superhero moniker "Golden Boy," Luke possesses the remarkable power to envelop his entire body in flames, adding to his charismatic and formidable presence. Holding a prominent position within the academic hierarchy, he stands at the top rank with promising prospects of being invited to join The Seven.

Most recently, Schwarzenegger captivated audiences with his performance in the Max true crime miniseries, The Staircase, where he shared the screen with esteemed actors Colin Firth and Toni Collette. Schwarzenegger's acting resume also includes films and shows such as The Terminal List, Midnight Sun, Moxie, and Scout's Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse.

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

Maddie Phillips plays Cate Dunlap, a junior at Godolkin University and a close friend to Jordan and Andre. Cate possesses a unique and potent ability—simply by touching someone, she can compel them to carry out her every command. This power serves as a tool to her advantage, reflecting her strong-willed and confident nature. She also holds a significant position on campus as one of the most popular supes and is in a romantic relationship with Luke.

Phillips' acting portfolio includes Randeen in Ghost Wars, Devon D'Marco in Project Mc2, and Sterling Wesley in the 2020 Netflix teen comedy-drama television series Teenage Bounty Hunters.

The Faculty

Shelley Conn as Dean Indira Shetty

Shelley Conn plays Dean Indira Shetty, the esteemed Dean of Godolkin University. Despite not possessing superhuman abilities herself, her extensive knowledge of superhero psychology and exceptional ability to comprehend the inner workings and motivations of supes make her an invaluable asset to the university. Leveraging her talent and experience, she aims to optimize the potential of these extraordinary individuals. With a vision to elevate Godolkin University to the pinnacle of academic excellence for supes, Dean Shetty is resolute in her goal.

Conn is no stranger to acting, with portrayals as Lady Mary Sharma in the highly acclaimed Netflix series Bridgerton, Dr. Elizabeth Shannon in Terra Nova, and Beelzebub in the second season of Good Omens.

Clancy Brown as Professor Richard "Rich Brink" Brinkerhoff

Clancy Brown plays Professor Richard "Rich Brink" Brinkerhoff, a distinguished educator specializing in crime fighting at Godolkin University within the series. Professor Brinkerhoff holds a notable position as a mentor to prominent superheroes like A-Train, Queen Maeve, and The Deep. His dedication lies in discovering and nurturing the finest emerging talents at Godolkin University, aiming to identify the very best to join the esteemed ranks of The Seven. Notably, he sees immense potential in Golden Boy, firmly believing that this aspiring individual possesses the qualities and abilities to be the next significant addition to the prestigious group.

Some of Brown's notable film appearances include roles in The Shawshank Redemption, Highlander, and Starship Troopers. Brown has also had a prolific career as a voice actor, most notably voicing Mr. Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants, Lex Luthor in the DC Animated Universe, and Gunmar in Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.

Characters from ‘The Boys’

Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin / A-Train

Jessie T. Usher plays Reggie Franklin, also known as A-Train. As the World's Fastest Man, A-Train is a standout graduate from Godolkin University who secured the top position in his class. Following his academic success, he swiftly ascended to The Seven, solidifying his status as a key member. A-Train's presence is pervasive across the campus, from the statue erected in his honor outside the School of Crimefighting.

Usher is recognized for his roles on TV such as Lyle in the Cartoon Network series Level Up, and Cam Calloway in the Starz series Survivor's Remorse. Usher's film credits include Smile, Shaft, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Banker, and Almost Christmas.

Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep

Chace Crawford plays Kevin Moskowitz, a.k.a. The Deep. Recognized as the Lord of the Seven Seas, The Deep was also a student at Godolkin University. During his time at the university, he intermittently ranked in the Top 10 academically. However, much of his focus was divided between the campus swimming pool and feigning interest in his philosophy classes.

Crawford became a 00s sensation thanks to his portrayal of Nate Archibald on The CW's teen drama series Gossip Girl.

Jensen Ackles as Ben / Soldier Boy

Jensen Ackles plays Ben, also known as Solider Boy in the series. Ackles has hinted at Soldier Boy's return in uniform for a brief moment on Gen V, adding to the anticipation surrounding the character. Ackles highlighted that his appearance in the spin-off was heavily improvised, injecting an element of spontaneity and excitement into the character's portrayal.

Acknowledged for his iconic portrayal of Dean Winchester in The WB/CW's beloved dark fantasy drama series Supernatural. Ackles has made notable appearances in various television series, including Smallville and NBC's Days of Our Lives.