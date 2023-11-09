Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Gen V Season 1.

School's out at Godolkin University as Season 1 of Gen V is finally done, but it sure did go out with a bang. Not only did the season finale come packed with The Boys cameos like Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr), but it also set up the best villain we've seen so far in this universe: Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips). Yes, even better than Homelander himself. The spin-off has great characters, from lead Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) to Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), and while we were busy pitting them against the big names in the main franchise series, Cate turned out to be a perfect antagonist for everyone from the start — we just weren't paying attention.

Cate’s Tragic Backstory Set Her Up To Be a Villain on ‘Gen V’

When we first meet Cate, she's Luke Riordan/Golden Boy's (Patrick Schwarzenegger) girlfriend, a stereotypical teenage girl who is overshadowed by the man in her life and relegated to a supporting position in his life. We know Luke was a good person, but he failed to see what his fame and potential did to Cate, and that's on him. Cate was always there for him, from helping him deal with the alleged loss of his younger brother Sam (Asa Germann) to abdicating from her own career and life aspirations in order to manage Luke's future career as an up-and-coming potential member of The Seven. With Luke's death, we got to see more of her not because she opened up and started standing up for herself, but rather because she desperately sought ways to fill the hole in her life with other people, something that became clear with each episode.

She has an awesome superpower and could make anyone like her instantly if she wanted to, but her "origin story" made her feel as if she never had any right to good things precisely because of her powers. As a child, she told her brother Caleb to "get lost" while in physical contact with him, and, being a telepath whose powers manifest through touching, she inadvertently sent him to vanish and never be found. That caused her to fear her own powers as if they were a disease, prompting her to always wear gloves, never touch anyone, and live behind heavy metal doors just because of the fear her parents had of her. That's also when she created an imaginary friend based on Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), as seen in Episode 6, "Jumanji." One of the most shocking plot twists in Gen V Season 1 came with the reveal that Cate was actually working with Godolkin University Dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) all along. With her own agenda, Shetty lowered the walls around Cate and earned her trust to the point of convincing her to unknowingly help keep her friends under surveillance and even make them forget certain things.

The key here is the fact that Cate and all her friends are teenagers (or in their early 20s), an age when emotions are always so latent. For the average adult, that may translate as immaturity even on an intellectual level (which Shetty clearly assumed about Cate), but, from a teenager's perspective, it means trust is something that's hard to give away, but easy to break — and it only breaks once. When Cate understood that the adults — human adults — had broken the trust she had put in them, she turned to her friends for support, but she had actually already broken the trust they had put in her. That's more than enough to make a teenager have trust issues growing up; with Cate, the fact that she also lives in a world where there's a clear division between Supes and civilians is the last bit of self-respect she has left — at least she has her powers.

Homelander’s Ideals Are a Reflex of His Narcissistic Personality

When Homelander shows up at the end of the battle at GodU, we instantly know it isn't going to end well. It's fun to see how people in The Boys still respect him — everyone stopped fighting not only because he is stronger than all of them, but also out of respect. Marie's whole stance changes, and she even calls him "sir." All through The Boys, we see how Homelander is really more of a marketing machine than an actual thinking person. All his life, he's been a tool for Vought and its leaders to consolidate their position, or to consolidate the company's position in the country. He was used at length by Madelyn Stillwell (Elizabeth Shue) and Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito), and only recently, in Season 3, did he start to develop something resembling ideals. But even that only came because someone else saw him as the means to an end — Stormfront (Aya Cash) and her Nazi ideals. For Homelander, it was very easy to buy into her discourse on the racial superiority of the Supes toward humans, because it finally put him in the position he always wanted — as indeed being better than everyone.

In the words of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in The Avengers, everything special about Homelander came out of a bottle. His powers are not a god-sent gift and his fame and thoughts were manufactured by angrier and more intelligent people. He is actually a blank slate of a person looking for someone to tell him he is better than all this, something typical of a narcissistic personality. Of course, no one knows about this in The Boys because he was always marketed as being the pinnacle of power and virtue — but we know him to be empty of ideals. He's not even a Nazi, he's just a mindless buffoon who was maneuvered by one and was told everything he wanted to hear — that he is better than everyone else, that his kind is superior, etc. Narcissism is one of the worst products of an empty mind, and Homelander is proof.

Cate’s Reasons for Breaking Bad Make More Sense Than Homelander’s

Gen V has already surpassed The Boys in many ways. As antagonists, Cate and Homelander are the perfect examples of how different these two shows really are. Homelander is pure charisma, the sort of character we just love to hate. He manages to be strikingly funny even in his worst moments, which is why we can't help but be curious about what he's going to do next. His narcissism makes him the perfect target for people smarter than him, as we've established, but now that he's starting to think with his own (very few) neurons, the reality of how evil he can be is finally dawning on us. But even these thoughts are the product of someone else's influence.

Cate is something completely different, and way more enticing than Homelander. We've seen how her story dictates her feelings, and, deep down, she's all feeling. That may not be so easy for the average viewer to enjoy, as it ultimately ties into how much she has suffered in life — it's easier to laugh at Homelander, for example. But that means that Cate is a much more complex and relatable antagonist than him. We can understand her. Her reasons make sense and her feelings are relatable. More important than her feelings, though, from a storytelling perspective, is that she made a conscious decision to do the things she did in the Gen V season finale. She came to the conclusion that the adults and humans had always let her down and acted on this conclusion. She connected all the dots herself, and those feelings were valid on her part. Her actions are not, of course, but her feelings of broken trust and being let down yet again definitely are. We can judge her for her actions, not for her feelings and reasons.

When Andre (Chance Perdomo) arrives at GodU, he finds Cate, and she extends her bare hand to him. That's the sort of moment that makes a great villain, because it summarizes everything that's wrong with Cate. She wants connection, she wants to trust people and be trusted, but she can never have those after the things she did while being manipulated herself. She recognizes that, otherwise she wouldn't even have extended her hand to Andre in the first place. Feelings and reasons are something that Homelander can never have — even his relationship with his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) is based on narcissism. Cate, on the other hand, is the sort of villain that does have a point, just the wrong one.

