The Big Picture Prime Video's The Boys spin-off series, Gen V, features a new cast of youthful characters with unique powers trained at Godolkin University away from prying eyes.

Promotional material has revealed some of the characters' powers, including blood manipulation, magnetic abilities, shrinking, and gender-swapping.

The series also introduces new adult characters, including the legendary supe Polarity and Professor Brink, who previously taught Queen Maeve and other favorites, making him an ideal teacher for aspiring members of The Seven.

The roster is in, and you’ll want to be sure that you don’t mispronounce any of their names because it could be deadly. Just about one month ahead of its premiere on September 29, Prime Video has released a full lineup of character descriptions for Gen V. The spin-off series of the streamer’s critically acclaimed production, The Boys, will follow a new cast of youthful characters who are sharpening their skills at Godolkin University. Here, the superheroes of tomorrow are trained by the superheroes of today in an environment away from the prying eyes of normies. Teasers have introduced us to the new arrivals but haven’t fully uncovered each one’s powers, making today’s reveal an exciting one.

As far as what we’ve already gathered from those bits of promo material, it’s been confirmed that Jaz Sinclair’s Marie Moreau is a blood manipulator who uses her bodily fluid as a weapon while Chance Perdomo’s Andre Anderson is fully charged with magnetic powers, and Lizze Broadway’s Emma Meyer can shrink down - a power that we’re not so sure you’d want to have in the universe of The Boys. And then there’s London Thor and Derek Luh’s Jordan Li, a character who’s able to swap between male and female forms as easily as changing a shirt - maybe even easier.

As for the characters we weren’t completely sure about, Maddie Phillips’ Cate Dunlap is the definition of peer pressure as she can force others to do her will with nothing more than the touch of her hand. One of the most intriguing up-and-coming Supes is Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Luke Riordan aka Golden Boy. Appearing to have some powers similar to Antony Starr’s Soldier Boy, the character doesn’t shoot lasers after all but instead is able to light his entire body on fire. Finally, there’s Asa Germann’s Sam, who, with his powers of super strength and invulnerability, will be a worthy opponent for the others thirsty to get a seat on The Seven. Unfortunately, he also has a streak of hallucinations which sometimes makes it impossible for him to decipher reality from imagination.

The Adults in Gen V Are Pretty Badass Too

While Gen V is all about the youth of America, there will be plenty of new adult characters as well. Sean Patrick Thomas will appear as Andre’s father and legendary Supe, Polarity, while Clancy Brown steps into the role of Professor Rich “Brink” Brinkerhoff. Having the bragging rights of previously instilling knowledge on other favorites like Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), and The Deep (Chace Crawford), Brink is precisely the professor that every aspiring member of The Seven would want. And then there’s Marco Pigossi’s Dr. Edison Cardosa, a character that’s more or less still shrouded in mystery. Starring as the school’s dean, Shelley Conn appears as Indira Shetty. While she doesn’t have any super abilities of her own, Shetty is well-versed in the study of superhumans and wants to make the university the destination for youngsters in training.

Along with their powers, each character comes with their own backstory of drive and desire which has formed their lives, putting them on the course to become the superheroes of the future. Check out the trailer for Gen V below.