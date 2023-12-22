When The Boys first came out amid the peak of mainstream superhero fandom back in 2019, it was clear from the very first scene that the show was unlike anything audiences had seen before. One would imagine that after three seasons, finding new directions to take the story in might prove incredibly difficult. Thankfully, if the series' newest spin-off Gen V is any indication, there's plenty of gas left in the tank.

Much like its counterpart, Gen V isn't too concerned with having many characters that you can earnestly root for. Though there are exceptions, even the most beloved characters in this universe contain fatal flaws and shades of gray. With its first season freshly concluded and a second one in development, Godolkin University's most prominent figures are already all over the spectrum as far as morals and appeal are concerned.

10 Professor Brink

Played by Clancy Brown

Richard Brinkerhoff is a professor of crime fighting at Godolkin University and is played by Clancy Brown. It should be pretty apparent why Brink is ranked last. The man is a picture-perfect example of the type of authority figure that The Boys universe has been critiquing since its first season.

A seemingly loving mentor to Jordan and one of the school's most public-facing professors, one would never expect him to be one of the many forces behind a facility used to experiment on non-consenting college kids. Not to mention, his disgusting treatment of Marie due to his investment in the more "popular" students was a particularly infuriating example of academic favoritism (and a few other -isms too).

9 Dean Shetty

Played by Shelley Conn

Indira Shetty is the Dean of Godolkin University, as well as a behavioral scientist working for Vought. Speaking of morally bankrupt faculty members, to say Dean Shetty is no saint would be a pretty massive understatement.

As basically the ring leader of The Woods, she's personally responsible for the incarceration and torture of many innocent supes, whom she kept locked away for years. If that wasn't bad enough, she's also responsible for overseeing the development of a disease meant to rid the world of supes through a slow, agonizing death. The only layer of her character with any shred of humanity is her attachment to her family (who were left for dead in a plane crash by Homelander) and her love for Cate.

8 Polarity

Played by Sean Patrick Thomas

Polarity, played by Sean Patrick Thomas, is an esteemed ex-hero with metal manipulation powers, and the father of Andre Anderson. As great a hero as he may have been, his skills as a dad could certainly use a lot of work. There's nothing new about the archetype of the proud, past-his-prime father pushing his dreams onto his kid, but typically those dads aren't also complicit in the torture of innocent young supes.

For every well-intentioned moment he has with Andre, there are several where he willfully turns a blind eye to the atrocities being committed by his peers. His only saving grace at this point is that it's unclear how deep his involvement with The Woods really goes.

7 Cate

Played by Maddie Phillips

Cate Dunlap is a student at Godolkin University with the power to manipulate people through touch. Cate is easily one of the most complicated characters in Gen V and one of the most fascinating supes we've seen in The Boys universe.

Originally appearing to be the one-dimensional stereotypical campus "it girl", we quickly come to learn that she has way more going on than meets the eye. From the tragic awakening of her powers and the trauma that came about as a result of her complex relationship with Dean Shetty, she's a deeply layered figure at God U. While there are things to love about her, orchestrating the murder of dozens of innocents and planning to kill all non-supes probably won't help her appeal down the line.

6 Andre

Played by Chance Perdomo

Andre Anderson is a supe enrolled at Godolkin University with the power to control metal, much like his father. The new big man on campus after Golden Boy's passing, to say Andre has a lot on his shoulders wouldn't do his situation justice. While there's a much lower ceiling of likability for someone who sleeps with his best friend's girlfriend both before and after his death, at least Andre tries to do the right thing some of the time.

It would've been easy for a guy in his shoes to take his dad's advice, ignore the torture of the kids in The Woods, and land a (seemingly) cushy spot on The Seven, but Andre's conscious just can't seem to let him stay complacent.

5 Sam

Played by Asa Germann

Sam Riordan is the younger brother of Luke Riordan, and a test subject held captive in The Woods before being set free by Emma. You just can't help but feel bad for Sam throughout Gen V's first season.

Not only was he locked up beneath the school to be tortured and experimented on, but he was made to feel like his own loving brother had given up on trying to help him. On top of that, his freedom brings the news of Luke's death and a society that seeks to indoctrinate his already fractured mind. Of course, his choices during the finale were abhorrent, but it's still hard to see him as anything other than the broken and easily manipulated kid that he is.

4 Luke/Golden Boy

Played by Patrick Schwarzenegger

Luke Riordan, also known as Golden Boy, is the top-ranked student at Godolkin University, with thermonuclear powers. It cannot be overstated just how tragic the tale of the Riordan brothers has turned out so far, with Luke's fate being particularly heartbreaking.

A powerful and charming superhero with a seemingly perfect life being haunted by the horrors committed by higher-ups both at Godolkin and Vought, his story perfectly reflects everything wrong about the world they live in. Though introduced to the audience as a potential Homelander-type, he does seem to be a nice, average guy going through a lot of turmoil. He gets likability points off for trying to kill Marie during his meltdown, but gets a few back for killing Brink.

3 Jordan

Played by London Thor and Derek Luh

Jordan Li is played by both London Thor and Derek Luh, and is a Godolkin University student with the ability to change their biological sex at will, along with energy powers and extreme durability. While Jordan is abrasive at the series' start (especially towards Marie), their true colors are revealed as early as the first episode, where they protect Marie by boldly taking on Golden Boy during his rampage.

Jordan's rocky relationship with their parents lends the character sympathy and relatability, and their ability as a combatant proves vitally important at several points throughout the narrative. Plus, they're just too darn cute paired with Marie; who doesn't love a good "enemies to lovers" subplot?

2 Emma

Played by Lizze Broadway

Emma Meyer is a student at Godolkin University as well as a viral YouTube sensation with the ability to both shrink and grow giant. Another character easy to feel bad for, Emma starts the series as one of the rare characters in this universe that you'd want to hang out with, even if to simply reinforce that not everyone is out to use or embarrass her.

She's controlled by her mother, publicly shamed by fake friends, fetishized by the men on campus, and can't even connect with Marie at first. Unlike the students lower on the list, however, she spends her time in the story genuinely trying to be a hero. Even if she fails to save Sam, the Little Cricket has proven herself to be a ray of light on God U's shadowy campus.

1 Marie

Played by Jaz Sinclair

Marie Moreau is the protagonist of Gen V- a supe with the power of blood manipulation, and a first-year student at Godolkin University. As far as characters in the universe of The Boys go, you can't get much better than Marie. She has such a terribly tragic backstory that you can't help but root for her, a justifiably edgy personality that softens as she starts to adjust to her new life, and powers so badass they make you believe she could even be a threat to Homelander someday.

She's one half of a beautiful friendship with Emma, and the other half of a blossoming relationship with Jordan, but most importantly, she has the heart of a real hero. From the moment she risks her standing with the college to save a random partygoer from bleeding out, it is clear that no matter what the headlines say, Marie Moreau is one of the few real Guardians of Godolkin.

