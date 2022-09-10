Eric Kripke, who initially developed Prime Video's hit superhero satire series The Boys, has gone to Twitter to share the concept art for that show's college-bound spin-off, Gen V. In addition to the concept images, Kripke shared his thoughts on the upcoming spin-off, posting "This is the VERY FIRST LOOK at the concept art from #GenV. I've seen the first batch of eps. Perverted, bloody -- with heart! You'll love it." Kripke reshared a post from a verified Twitter account called Vought International, which contained two images showcasing the superhero university setting of Gen V, accompanied by the text "At Godolkin University, we aim to provide a comfortable environment for a new generation of heroes to learn what they’re made of. That’s why we’re redesigning the student union and dorm rooms via generous contributions from donors. Be sure to schedule your fall donation today!"

The two images shared on the official Vought International Twitter page seem to be computer generated but also feature some live-action aspects. The first image depicts the Godolkin University commons, which is an eerily open space that sports some banners on the ceiling featuring live-action images of students and even members of The Seven, the powerful superhero group from The Boys. The second photo depicts a dorm room, which looks unsettlingly normal and is similarly decorated to the common area. The official Twitter account for The Boys replied to the post of the images, writing "Tuition startin at $70K per year? Or did you wankers raise it again?"

Gen V will follow several students at the Vought International-owned college of sorts, Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, as they fight for their lives during several Hunger Games-esque challenges. Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, and Alexander Calvert make up the cast of Gen V.

Gen V, which originally held the working title The Boys Presents: Varsity, is created by Craig Rosenberg while Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as the showrunners. Rosenberg, Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg will act as executive producers on the spin-off series.

The third season of the Emmy-nominated series The Boys concluded back in July, while the show has already been renewed for a fourth season. Filming for the upcoming The Boys spin-off began in Toronto back in May and continued in Brampton, Ontario in July. Filming is expected to wrap in October, and Gen V is expected to debut on Prime Video sometime in 2023.