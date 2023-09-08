The Big Picture Gen V, the spin-off series of The Boys, introduces a new group of young supes with open minds for growth and development.

The show follows the journey of these new supes as they become individuals, build relationships, and figure out what it means to be a hero.

Despite exploring the growth of the characters, Gen V doesn't provide clear answers about the moral use of superpowers, reflecting the uncertainty seen in The Boys.

Over the three-season run of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, audiences have seen how various characters have become the heroes and villains that now stand before us. From Starlight’s (Erin Moriarty) discovery of where her powers came from to Mother’s Milk’s (Laz Alonso) zest for justice stemming from the death of his grandfather and the beginnings of Homelander’s (Antony Starr) mommy issues, the series has given us solid backstories to better understand why the characters are the way they are. But through the upcoming spin-off series, Gen V, we’ll meet an entirely new group of young Supes with their minds still open for molding. In an interview with EW, Gen V star Asa Germann opened up about the growth that we can expect to see from the incoming class of Godolkin University and how their stories are different from those we’ve come to know in The Boys.

“In The Boys, we’re seeing a bunch of superheroes where they wound up,” he explains, “But in this show, we aren’t only following the supes in terms of their journey about becoming supes. We’re following their journey in terms of how they’re becoming people and how they’re growing up and evolving and learning and creating relationships and destroying relationships - and really, at a core, figuring out what it means to be a hero.”

But, don’t worry, if you’re panicking that Gen V will take the higher road morally when it comes to how Supes use and abuse their powers, Germann says that’s not the case. “The thing that I love so much about our show is that we don’t actually really answer that question,” he says, pointing back to the idea of “what it means to be a hero.” And, we wouldn’t expect anything different as, if the adults on The Boys haven't figured out right from wrong, how could that expectation be placed on the youth of Godolkin University?

Who Does Asa Germann Play?

One of the more troubled attendees of the superhero academy, Germann plays Sam, a teen with superhuman strength and stamina but his dark past follows him through a string of hallucinations, causing him to struggle with separating reality from fiction. Along with Germann, the series also stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Sean Patrick Thomas, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Chance Perdomo, Clancy Brown, Derek Luh, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter with cameos from The Boys stars including Jensen Ackles, Chace Crawford, and Jessie T. Usher.

Check out Gen V when the series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 29.